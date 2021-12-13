Mumbai Police Files FIR Against AP Dhillon Concert Organisers For COVID-19 Norms Violation

A day after AP Dhillon of 'Brown Munde' fame took the stage in Mumbai, police filed an FIR against the concert's organisers for alleged COVID-19 violations. On Sunday, the concert took place at Grand Hyatt's The Black Boxx. Sara Ali Khan, her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor were among the many celebs that attended the sold-out event. Sara Tendulkar, the daughter of former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, and Alaviaa Jaaferi, the daughter of actor Jaaved Jaaferi, were also seen at the music concert.

Large gatherings are currently prohibited in the city due to an increase in Omicron cases. At the Canadian singer's live concert, though, many were seen celebrating without masks or any social distancing. Within the Mumbai Commissionerate limits, the Mumbai police announced the enforcement of Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) on Friday. Due to an increase in cases of the Omicron strain of COVID-19 throughout the state, the police have now banned gatherings and protest marches for the next two days. People were told to stay away from any public gatherings in the city.

Mumbai Police registers FIR against organisers of AP Dhillon's concert over violation of COVID-19 norms

The CrPC's Section 144 prohibits gatherings or processions of more than five people in the area. The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) issued an order that was in effect for 48 hours on Saturday and Sunday, he said on Friday. Apart from the COVID-imposed restrictions, the Mumbai Police intends to address the district's law and order issue. On Sunday, 187 people tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases to 7,65,297, with 16,357 deaths, according to the civic body. The city's recovery figure reached 7,44,589 after 219 patients were discharged from hospitals, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

In Mumbai, there are 1,774 ongoing COVID-19 cases. The two patients who died during the day were both over 60 years old and male. It stated that they had co-morbidities. On Sunday, a total of 40,031 persons were tested throughout the city, bringing the total number of people tested to 1,28,85,717. According to the BMC, Mumbai's recovery rate is 97%, and its case doubling rate is 2,528 days. On Friday, three fresh Omicron cases were discovered in Mumbai. The three Mumbai patients were all men who had just travelled to Tanzania, the United Kingdom, and South Africa-Nairobi.

Inputs: ANI and PTI

Image: PTI/ Instagram)