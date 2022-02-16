Mumbai Police Pays Tribute To 'Disco King' Bappi Lahiri: 'Pyar Kabhi Kam Nahi Hoga'

Legendary singer Bappi Lahiri's demise came as a shock for fans as well as film critics. The singer passed away in a Mumbai hospital. He was admitted to CitiCare hospital in Juhu about a month ago. The legend died of OSA (Obstructive Sleep Apnea). Meanwhile, Mumbai Police has paid a heartfelt tribute to the Disco Dancer singer.

Mumbai Police pays tribute to Bappi Lahiri

Taking to its official Twitter handle, Mumbai Police, paying tribute, tweeted, "Bappi Da, Pyaar Kabhi Kam Nahin Hoga #KingOfHearts #MusicOfGold", means, Bappi Da, love for you will never end. Earlier also, Mumbai Police wrote in one of its tweets, "On the go Remember these songs of mine Never say goodbye A heartfelt tribute to Bappi Lahiri who created joy in music!"

South superstar, Chiranjeevi, also mourned the demise. Paying his tribute, he took to his official Twitter handle and wrote, "Deeply anguished at the demise of legendary Music director & Singer Bappi Lahiri. I had a great association with Bappi da. He gave numerous chartbusters for me which contributed immensely to my films popularity. He will always be remembered for his unique style & his great enthusiasm for life which reflected in his music. My heartfelt condolences to all his near and dear." Not only this, from Kajol to Rakesh Roshan, many celebrities have been visiting Bappi Da's house to pay condolences to the family.

The doctors at the CritiCare Hospital told PTI, "Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight."

More about legend Bappi Lahiri

The singer popularized the use of synthesized disco music in Indian cinema. He became popular in the Bengali cinema by delivering major box office successes, including Asha O Bhalobasha, Amar Prem. Badnam and more, the singer also spread the magic of his voice in Bollywood. The singer gave soundtracks in several blockbusters such as Disco Dancer, Sharaabi, Saaheb, Wardat, and many more.

Image: Instagram/@bappilahiri_official_