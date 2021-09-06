Music Band Massive Attack Comes Up With Data For Music Industry To Reduce Carbon Emissions

The band Massive Attack, which researched carbon emissions in the music industry stated that the government has to create a strategy to guarantee the live music sector achieves climate objectives as soon as possible. Massive Attack provided tour data to the experts of the University of Manchester. Further, there are few suggestions given by experts at the University of Manchester as per the research to assist the music business, in reducing carbon emissions to combat climate change.

The results are being disseminated throughout the entertainment sector in the hopes of inspiring millions of followers to build a more sustainable environment. Since 2019, Massive Attack's final tour has been studied by researchers at the Tyndall Centre for Climate Change Research. They used those research findings to learned to build a blueprint for the whole industry. Their ultra-low carbon practices proposals address the musicians, promoters, tour managers, and agents who should collaborate to reduce global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Findings of the research

As per the findings of the research, tour routes must be arranged in such a manner that travel, transportation costs and duration can be minimised. The music organisers must include the cost of public transportation in the ticket purchased. They must use sustainable energy sources on-site of the venue, such as solar panels. Renewable energy should be used in concert and gig venues, as well as energy-efficient lighting along with the sound equipment. Travel between the locations can be done using electric cars and railways. The music celebrities must avoid private jets for flying. Fans that prefer to travel via public transportation should be rewarded. According to the study, the music business should only pay to carbon offset pollution when it is no longer viable to reduce them.

Remarks of the Massive Attack's artists

While Massive Attack's artist Robert "3D" Del Naja said the results aren't unexpected because climate change measures are already known. In addition, the study suggests that whole industry should work together to promote smaller venues. Robert claims that if the whole business embraces these guidelines, it will help avert the "human code red," referring to the recent UN study on climate change that issued a dire warning. He further stated that these should be able to demonstrate that they are working together with partners to reduce carbon emissions in the locations where they operate.

Image: Pixabay