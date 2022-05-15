Music Composer D Imman Ties The Knot With Amelie; First Pic Of Newlyweds Surfaces Online

Tamil cinema's leading music composer D Imman has tied the knot, and the first visuals from his and wife Amelie's nuptials have surfaced on social media. This is the musician's second marriage and comes months after he announced that he and his wife of 13 years, Monicka Richard, have parted ways.

Earlier this year, D Imman revealed that his father wished him to get married again, with reports suggesting he settled down the second time owing to his dad's desire. Imman also reportedly mentioned that he would prefer a divorcee with a girl child or a widow to blend in well with his own daughters - Blessica Kathy and Veronica Dorothy.

Composer D Imman ties the knot with Amelie

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, May 15, veteran actor and producer Kutty Padmini shared the first photo from Imman's wedding. Stating she's extremely happy about the nuptials, Padmini wished the newlyweds for their journey ahead. In the caption, she mentioned, "Extremely happy to attend Iman’s wedding this morning I bless Iman & Amali for a wonderful blessed future together (sic)." Take a look.

It is reported that Imman's wife Amelie is the daughter of the late Kollywood art director Ubald. The wedding was an intimate affair, having only close friends and family members in attendance.

Meanwhile, the Annaatthe composer opened up about his divorce from Monicka Richard in December 2021. He wrote-