Music Composer D Imman Ties The Knot With Amelie; First Pic Of Newlyweds Surfaces Online

Quick links:
Image: Instagram/ @kuttypadmini
Tamil cinema's leading music composer D Imman has tied the knot, and the first visuals from his and wife Amelie's nuptials have surfaced on social media. This is the musician's second marriage and comes months after he announced that he and his wife of 13 years, Monicka Richard, have parted ways.
Earlier this year, D Imman revealed that his father wished him to get married again, with reports suggesting he settled down the second time owing to his dad's desire. Imman also reportedly mentioned that he would prefer a divorcee with a girl child or a widow to blend in well with his own daughters - Blessica Kathy and Veronica Dorothy.
Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, May 15, veteran actor and producer Kutty Padmini shared the first photo from Imman's wedding. Stating she's extremely happy about the nuptials, Padmini wished the newlyweds for their journey ahead. In the caption, she mentioned, "Extremely happy to attend Iman’s wedding this morning I bless Iman & Amali for a wonderful blessed future together (sic)." Take a look.
It is reported that Imman's wife Amelie is the daughter of the late Kollywood art director Ubald. The wedding was an intimate affair, having only close friends and family members in attendance.
Meanwhile, the Annaatthe composer opened up about his divorce from Monicka Richard in December 2021. He wrote-
"To all my well wishers and ardent music lovers who have been supportive all along. I am truly grateful for that As life takes us on different paths, Monicka Richard and I have legally divorced by mutual consent as of November 2020 and are no longer husband and wife. I request all our well wishers, music lovers and the media to give us our privacy and help us to move on and move forward. Thanks a lot for your understanding, love and support- D Imman. (sic)"
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.