Music Composer S. Thaman Tests COVID-19 Positive; Urges Fans To Follow Safety Protocols

Celebrated Music Composer S. Thaman has been tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. Thaman took to his social media to share the news.

The entire country is gripped with the fear of rapidly rising cases of the COVID-19 virus as well as the new COVID variant, Omicron. The surge in virus cases seems to have taken over the film industry across the country as many celebrities have been testing positive for the virus. Recently, popular music composer S Thaman took to his social media to announce that he has contracted the deadly virus despite taking all the safety measures.

S Thaman tests positive for COVID-19

Taking to his social media on January 7, the 38-year-old shared the news of him contracting the deadly virus. In the note, he also urged his close contacts to get tested and asked his fans to follow all the safety precautions. He wrote, ''Hello all, I have tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms, despite taking all the necessary precautions and being double vaccinated. I have quarantined myself and am following safety protocols under the advice of my doctors.”

He continued, ''I request everyone who have come in contact with me to please get themselves tested. I urge everyone to follow the Covid safety protocols and get vaccinated. Stay safe. Always grateful for your support.”

Netizens wish for his speedy recovery

It was not long before many started pouring in love and support for the composer as they wished for his speedy recovery. Filmmaker Bobby responded to his tweet by writing, ''Wishing you a speedy recovery darling @MusicThaman, Can’t wait to see you in energetic mode defeating #Covid19.” while a fan tweeted, ''You are the very few from film industry i saw who has been following all the covid rules be it Mask etc always in all events it means this time covid is spreading vigourously & pls be extra careful Get well soon @MusicThaman.''

Earlier, superstar Mahesh Babu revealed via his social media that he had tested positive for the virus. He wrote, ''To all my fans and well-wishers, Despite taking all the necessary precautions, I've tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms. I've isolated myself at home and have been following medical guidance. Request all those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested. I urge everyone who's not taken their vaccination to do so immediately, as it reduces the risk of severe symptoms and hospitalization. Please follow the COVID norms and stay safe. Can't wait to be back."

