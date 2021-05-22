Music Director Raam Laxman Passes Away, Lata Mangeshkar Offers Condolences

Popular music composer Raam Laxman who gave music for one of the iconic films Maine Pyaar Kiya passed away in the early hours of May 22 due to a heart attack at his residence in Nagpur. The 78-year-old musician had received the second jab of the COVID-19 vaccine a few days ago, following which he was feeling very weak and fatigued. Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar mourned the demise of the composer and recalled the songs that she had sung for him which were quite popular among the masses.

Raam Laxman passes away due to cardiac arrest

She shared a picture of the Laxman and offered her sincere condolence to the family to bear such a huge loss. “I just learned that the extremely talented and popular music composer Raam Laxman Ji (Vijay Patil) has passed away. I am very sorry to hear this. He was a great man. I sang many of his songs which got very popular. I pay him my respects,” she wrote on Twitter. Raam Laxman was known for composing the music for hit films like Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Hum Saath Saath Hain, 100 Days among many others. Lata Mangeshkar has lent her voice for some of his composed songs like Maye Ni Maye, Didi Tera Dewar Deewana, Kabootar Ja Ja Ja among many others which are still alive in the hearts of many fans.

Mujhe abhi pata chala ki bahut guni aur lokpriya sangeetkar Ram Laxman ji (Vijay Patil) ji ka swargwas hua. Ye sunke mujhe bahut dukh hua. Wo bahut acche insaan the.Maine unke kai gaane gaaye jo bahut lokpriya hue. Main unko vinamra shraddhanjali arpan karti hun. pic.twitter.com/CAqcVTZ8jT — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) May 22, 2021

The music composer was born Vijay Patil, later he was given Laxman of the Raam Laxman duo. His composer partner Raam ( Surendra) passed away in 1976 soon after they signed the film Agent Vinod. Despite the huge loss of his partner, Vijay continued to use Surendra’s name in his creations to honour his memory. The two had worked with an orchestra band after which they were discovered by Dada Kondke. They rose to fame and struggled to create a name in the industry like Laxmikant Pyarelal or other composers. Laxman’s composition earned him a Filmfare award for Best Music Director.

