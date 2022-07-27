Music Festival Lollapalooza To Come To Mumbai, India Next Year? Check Details

Lollapalooza, which is known as one of the best music festivals across the globe, has a new city to add to its destination list. The Chicago-based festival recently announced that it has added Mumbai, India, as its new destination and is all set to bring its brand of diverse, unique, and exciting flavours of music to the country. As the music festival is known for its colourful themes with which it showcases the music of the world, it recently made the announcement with a unique video.

The official Instagram handle of Lollapalooza recently dropped a unique video to announce its arrival in Mumbai, India. The video took the viewers on a journey across Mumbai featuring the Gateway of India, Bandra-Worli Sealink, Marine drive, and its most popular public transport rikshaws. However, the clip had a trendy twist as Lollapalooza caricatures were across the city.

Sharing the video, the organisers of the festival penned, "We're thrilled to announce the newest addition to the Lolla family: Lollapalooza India!" They further announced the music festival will take place on January 28 and 29, 2023. The caption read, "@lollaindia will take place this upcoming January 28-29, 2023 in the heart of Mumbai.⁣⁣ Get ready for two full days of music across four stages, as well as innovative culinary selections, art, fashion and more!" "Stay tuned, their 2023 Lineup + tickets will be coming soon," they added.

Lollapalooza founder on bringing the festival to India

Lollapalooza's arrival in India will mark its first-ever edition in Asia. As the festival has chosen India to bring its multi-genre music experience, its founder Perry Farrell recently revealed the reason behind it. Farrell mentioned how India is not only the perfect place for the next music festival but January would also mark the best time for it. He further called India the "most welcoming country" as he added, "The world is unifying like never before. India is the most welcoming country. We are coming because the people decided they want to meet us. We, now, share a common language through music; we understand each other, learn from each other, know of each other’s aspirations for a peaceful world."

Image: Instagram/@lollapalooza