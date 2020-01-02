Music Websites For The Millennial With Free Music Accessibility

In the age of internet, music lovers might well feel spoilt for choice. There are different websites for music that provide services to users all over the world and quench their thirst for music in their day-to-day life. If someone is new to the online music scene and wants more information about some good music websites, here are the five best sites where people can listen to music online.

5 Best Music Websites Available Online

Spotify

This is probably the most popular music website out there. There are two versions of the site available to users - Spotify and Spotify Premium. Spotify is the free version of the platform that is accessible to everyone. Users can access artists and songs on Spotify easily, but they might be interrupted by ads during certain times. Those who are bothered by this can access Spotify Premium and enjoy ad-free music for a small subscription fee.

Pandora

Users of Pandora can listen to music they like, as well as discover new artists to fall in love with. The site asks users to add their favourite artists and genres and then sets up a radio station for them based on the choices they make. The recommendations made to the user are based on the type of music they prefer listening to the most. This platform, like Spotify, is supported by ads too and has two versions - Plus and Premium.

Google Play Music

Play Music is available in Android mobile phones. With this app, users can listen to their downloaded songs, as well as surf through its vast collection of readymade playlists and artists. Google Play Music gives you the option to upload user’s own music to a playlist that they can access and stream at any time.

iHeartRadio

This broadcasting music website is available for those who want to listen to their favourite radio channels, or even create their own channel with the artists and songs that they like best. The USP of this site is that users can access this app to listen to their favourite American radio shows at any time. There are 850 different channels available on the site, and users can even enter events and concerts arranged by the channels.

SoundCloud

For those who are interested in making music and sharing it with the rest of the world, SoundCloud is a good bet. Music websites like SoundCloud bring potential artists closer to their future audience while allowing music enthusiasts to tap into the newest additions to the music scene.

