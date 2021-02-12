Musician Chick Corea Passes Away At The Age Of 79; Fans Pay Their Tributes To Him

Chick Corea had been one of the top musicians of jazz in the United States throughout his professional career. He has created a number of hit compositions throughout his life and has been felicitated with a number of awards and honours. Quite recently, the unfortunate news of his death has been confirmed on his own social media handle, where tributes have been paid to the late musician and the reason behind his death has also been revealed. Have a look at the Instagram post along with other details about him.

Jazz musician Chick Corea passes away at 79

Chick Corea was known for some of his top music compositions including Spain, 500 Miles High, Windows and many others. His musical performances won him a total of 23 Grammy Awards in his long career in music. The news of his passing has come as disturbing news for many of his fans, who have been paying tribute to him on social media. It has been announced on his official Instagram account that Corea had passed away on February 9 “from a rare form of cancer” which has only recently been discovered. The news is followed by a long and heartfelt tribute to the late musician.

The caption said that Chick “relished in the freedom and the fun to be had in creating something new” all through his life and career. It talked about how he inspired millions of people with his music as he toured all over the world. Corea was also described as a “beloved husband, father and grandfather, and a great mentor and friend” to many people. It then revealed a message that comes straight from Chick himself, in which he thanked his fans for the relentless support that they have shown him.

He also talked about he has enjoyed creating music with artists that he admired “dearly”. His fans on social media sent tributes in abundance in the comments section of this post. They expressed their shock and sadness and “thanked” the musical maestro for his contribution to music. He had been a professional musician since nearly six decades.

