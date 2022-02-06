'My Heart Is Full Of Grief': Vyjayanthimala Pays Tribute To Lata Mangeshkar On Republic

As the nation mourns the demise of Lata Mangeshkar, veteran actor Vyjayanthimala also paid tribute to the 'Melody Queen' and spoke about her decades-long association with her. She mentioned that her "heart is full of grief" after learning about her demise, quipping that the singer was 'god's gift'. She also cherished the time when Lata Mangeshkar invited her to receive the Dinanath Mangeshkar Award and the kind of warm reception the actor got upon her arrival.

Vyjayanthimala spoke exclusively to Republic about her fond memories with the late singer, their favourite song Aaja Re Pardesi Main from the film Madhumati, and how she was such a 'lively person'.

Vyjayanthimala remembers legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar

"Having known Lata Ji for decades, and the maximum number of songs she has sung for my films, and such memorable songs, my eyes are full of tears and I'm crying for my dearest Lata Ji. I have great memories of her, and she was very nice and sweet, and very fond of me".

Further remembering the singer, she shared an instance etched in her memory when she was called upon by Mangeshkar for receiving an award named after her father Dinanath Mangeshkar

"She gave me an award for that. She herself phoned and said that I must attend the function and receive the award." She further mentioned how Lata Mangeshkar showered her with a special token of love. "She had bought a beautiful saree for me specially. She went and selected the saree for me herself and she was God's gift", the veteran mentioned.

The singer had been undergoing treatment for the past couple of weeks for pneumonia after having tested positive for COVID-19. Releasing an official statement on her death, Dr Samdani stated that Lata Mangeshkar passed away due to multiple organ failure after being hospitalized for more than 28 days post-COVID-19.

