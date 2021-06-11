Naezy On Importance Of Rap Songs Giving Out Message, Says 'it Affects The Listeners' 

Rapper Naved Shaikh, popularly known as Naezy recently released a new track titled Kasa Kai, with which he aims to check upon the people of his city Mumbai during such dark times. The rapper, who rose to fame with his song Meri Gully Mein featuring his fellow rapper Divine, recently spoke about why it is important for rap music to have a message. Naezy also opened up about the most important message he wants to highlight with his music.

Naezy talks about the importance of rap songs giving out a message

In an exclusive interview with Republic World, Azaad Hu Main rapper Naezy spoke at length about several things from how he spent time during the lockdown to his inspiration behind writing songs. When asked about whether it is important for rap music to give out a message, Naezy stated, "It is important for a rap song to have some message. Because we listeners listen to music, the message goes into their ears and affects them. If we talk good, the effect is good. And if we talk bad, the effect is bad. Hence, I feel it is necessary to have rap songs with underlying messages. And the messages should be good ones."

Speaking further about rap songs influencing people in a positive way, the Tragedy Mein Comedy rapper added that his songs always have a message, and the one he believes the most in is to stay united and live peacefully. Naezy said, "My target audiences are the youngsters and the youth. Whether they’re younger, older, or of the same age, I try to remind them of values. My message is to remain grounded and united by love and together lead the country. Don’t fight amongst each other. Respect women. We’re one."

Naezy's songs

Naezy, along with producer Rākhis recently came up with their new song in an attempt to instil a sense of positivity among the listeners and dispel negativity during these testing times. Rapper Naezy’s new song titled Kasa Kai also gave a tribute to the city of Mumbai. Naezy's other popular tracks are Asal Hustle, Voice of the Streets, Yaad Rakh, Aane De, Aafat, Meri Gully Mein among many others.

