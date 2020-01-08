Naezy Reveals That The Reason Behind Writing 'Pyaar Hai' Was That He Fell In Love

The rags to riches rapper, Naezy is gearing up for the launch of his debut album titled, Maghreb. Recently, in a conversation with a leading media portal, he spilt beans on an upcoming romantic rap that will be present in Maghreb.

Here is what Naezy told the media portal about his debut album and the romantic track:

"I wrote this song when I actually fell in love with someone” - Naezy

While Naezy’s debut album Maghreb has been reported to highlight some of the most prominent social issues affecting the nation, one of the tracks from his debut album features a light-hearted theme.

The rapper will also be bringing the realities of the streets (gully) in the forefront and will ignite debate around the relevant topics. He has also been said to bring his sense of hip-hop and his understanding about the west in the tracks and the album as a whole.

Out of all the tracks, the one that created a buzz around itself was his first-ever composed and recorded love song titled, Pyaar Hai. The love themed song showcases a side of Naezy that the fans have never witnessed before.

In an interview with a leading portal, the rapper further revealed the idea and reason behind writing the light-hearted love song. Naezy told that he wrote the song when he actually fell in love with someone and wanted to express his feeling to that person.

He added that his urge for expressing his feeling led to him penning them down on paper and writing it out as a street poet. Naezy also mentioned how he has included a few Urdu words in the song as well.

The Indian rapper also said that he has included words and phrases that people often use with their partners into the song while giving it a light-hearted and fun feeling.

Maghreb out now!

Naezy’s debut album titled Maghreb is out now, the title of the album comes from an Arabic word that translates to ‘West’. The album highlights how Hip-hop inspired the rapper to express his views, feeling and opinions through music and rap.

The album comprises of 6 songs, each of the song deals with a different theme, message, emotion and situation.

Who is Naezy?

Naved Shaikh, better known by his stage name Naezy, is a singer-songwriter, music producer, and rapper. He is arguably one of the best Indian rappers out there right now.

He has been known for rising from rags to riches through his music and rap. Some of his known works include Aafat Wapas, Aafat, Fatke and Aane De.

