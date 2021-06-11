Naezy Reveals If His Inspiration To Write Music Has Changed After Tasting Success

Popular Indian rapper Naezy has a lot of aspirations regarding his career. The Gully Boy rapper has always tried to create something very different from the rest of the rappers and has made his mark in the rap scene of India. Recently, in an interview with Republic World, Naezy talked about how success has changed him and how the current rap scene of India is dependant on Bollywood.

Naezy reveals if his inspiration to write music has changed after sucess

In an exclusive interview with Republic World, Naezy revealed some interesting facts about his life as well as the rap culture of India. When asked if his inspiration to write music has changed after having the taste of success, the Aafat singer replied, "When I began writing songs, I had a lot of motivation and inspiration. I used to write and work from my heart. Now that I have fame and money, why do I need to work hard? But I still work hard to improve my art. As days pass, the artist tends to evolve. They change but not their writing. I’m trying to keep my writing the same i.e the way I used to write before. Although now, my motivations and inspirations- come and go. When I have things and I am happy, I don’t have motivations and inspirations. If I don’t have anything and I am sad, I’m motivated and inspired. It’s a quality of human being. So, I’m trying to develop this. But motivations and inspiration do come to me. I feel like I’ve to do something."

Later on, when asked if the rap scene of India is dependant on Bollywood, Naezy replied that the rap scene of India is not dependant on Bollywood. He added, "If it was, then we’ve brought forth a change. But I think it was independent and had gone beyond Bollywood. Rap was distinct scene from Bollywood. Our rap scene is not dependent on Bollywood."

Naved Shaikh, better known by his stage name Naezy has recently released a new song with Rākhis called Kasa Kai. The rapper revealed that the song is close to his heart and speaks about his emotions and the message is loaded with what he feels for the city Mumbai and its hip-hop scene. Naezy is also known for his song Mere Gully Mein in which he collaborated with Divine and it was even featured in the movie Gully Boy.

IMAGE: NAEZY'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.