Nanci Griffith Passes Away: Grammy-winning Singer And Songwriter Breathes Her Last At 68

Grammy-winning singer and songwriter, Nanci Griffith, known for several hit tracks Love At The Five And Dime and Speed Of The Sound Of Loneliness, passed away on August 13, 2021, in Nashville. The singer was 68 when she breathed her last. Her management company broke the news to Variety. However, the cause of death has not been revealed yet.

Nanci Griffith dies at 68

Nanci Griffith breathed her last in Nashville on Friday morning. The singer's management company, Gold Mountain Entertainment, told Variety about the death of the singer and shared how she did not want any formal statement to be released for one week post her death. As per a report by Variety, Griffith had survived cancer twice in the 1990s.

Despite Griffith's request for no official statement to be released for a week after her death, CEO of Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, Kyle Young paid his tribute shortly after the singer's death. As per Variety, Kyle Young released a statement in which he wrote about how Griffith was a master songwriter. He further called Griffith's voice "clarion call" and remembered her works in folk music. Twitter also saw several Internation musicians mourning Nanci Griffith's death. American singer Darius Rucker penned a heartfelt note for Nanci and mentioned how she was one of the reasons he was in Nashville. He wrote, "Today I am just sad man. I lost one of my idols. One of the reasons I am in Nashville. She blew my mind the first time I heard Marie and Omie. And singing with her was my favorite things to do. Grammy-winning folk singer-songwriter Nanci Griffith dies."

Nanci Griffith's musical career

Nanci Griffith, born in Texas, began her career in 1978 with the song Thre's A Light Beyond These Woods. Griffith recorded the track at the age of 24 and released it independently. Her music career further spanned different genres, including country, folk, Americana, and several other musical communities. The singer called her iconic style 'folkabilly'. Her songs often celebrated the Southern states and culture as she grew up in Austin, Texas. Griffith won four Grammy nominations in her career. In 1993, she bagged the Grammy Award for her contemporary folk album Other Voices/Other Rooms. In 1995, the World Folk Music Association awarded Griffith the Kate Wolf Memorial Award. She was also given the Americana Trailblazer Award in 2008 by the Americana Trailblazer Association.

IMAGE: AP

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.