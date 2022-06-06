Naomi Campbell Showers Love On BLACKPINK's Latest Magazine Cover; BLINK Reacts

The South Korean entertainment industry is surely flourishing and has made the entire world its fan. Apart from television dramas and movies, K-Pop is one of the most popular genre of music across the globe. Several K-Pop bands, such as BTS, TXT, BLACKPINK and many more have gained international recognition. While the South Korean girl band recently scripted history by becoming the first K-pop girl group to get featured on the cover of Rolling Stones magazine, they recently received love from model and actor Naomi Campbell.

Naomi Campbell is seemingly a fan of BLACKPINK as she recently gave a shoutout to the four stars of the band. She took to her Instagram stories and shared the bands Rolling Stone magazine cover. Sharing the poster, Naomi Campbell tagged the band's official Instagram handle and added two black and pink heart emojis. She also added their song How You Like That to the story.

BLACKPINK marked the third all-female band from all countries to get featured on the cover of the magazine. Two decades ago, Destiny's Child made it to the cover of the prestigious magazine. Spice Girls was the first all-girl band that was featured on the magazine cover in 1997. BLACKPINK's magazine cover came out on May 23.

BLINK reacts to Naomi Campbell's appreciation of BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK, whose members are Jennie, Lisa, Rose, Jisoo, enjoys a massive fan following across the world, known as BLINK. BLINK never fails to celebrate BLACKPINK's every achievement. BLINK could not keep calm seeing Naomi Campbell's shoutout for the girl band. Many found out some years old picture of the band's members which Campbell liked. A fan wrote, "Naomi Campbell being Blackpink fan... and Jenlisa fan Yeah, Naomi really liked Jenlisa's prom pic back in 2017." Another one wrote, "My brain is still trying to fully digest the fact that Naomi Campbell posted about Blackpink on her IG stories." A fan page of the K-Pop band thanked the model and wrote, "@NaomiCampbell THANK YOU SO MUCH QUEEN we're very grateful to witness such love you're giving for Blackpink! We really appreciate it, Thank you so much."

Naomi Campbell being Blackpink fan... and #Jenlisa fan🫢



Yeah, Naomi really liked #Jenlisa's prom pic back in 2017😂 pic.twitter.com/GcdcWe0r95 — Dr Blinkenstein (@DrBlinkenstein) June 5, 2022

My brain is still trying to fully digest the fact that Naomi Campbell posted about Blackpink on her IG stories. pic.twitter.com/8E9sRpHm69 — Camilo | At the Psych Ward (@HwaFlyMeToMars) June 5, 2022

@NaomiCampbell THANK YOU SO MUCH QUEEN😍 we're very grateful to witness such love you're giving for Blackpink! We really appreciate it, Thank you so much 💗 — BarBlink (@Bawbz_Blink) June 5, 2022

Meanwhile, as per a report by Soompi, BLACKPINK members are preparing to make their long-awaited group comeback sometime soon. The band has not revealed the release date or details about their comeback.

Image: AP/Twitter/@blackpinkhoes