Naomi Judd's Autopsy Confirms Death By Suicide; Singer Had 'self-inflicted Gunshot Wound'

Country singer Naomi Judd's autopsy report had put forth some startling revelations about her death, confirming she had a self-inflicted gunshot wound. According to Page Six, the report from the Nashville medical examiner’s office revealed that Judd died of suicide and was found "unresponsive in her home by family” at 10:57 a.m. local time, on April 30.

The document further detailed that Judd was taken to the Williamson Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. It has also been mentioned that she was on various medications for depression, seizures and more.

Naomi Judd's autopsy confirms death by suicide

As per Page Six, the autopsy report states, "She had an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and was transported to Williamson Medical Center where she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival." Further detailing the manner in which she died, the document mentioned the gunshot “perforated through the right side of the scalp and entered the skull through an entrance-type gunshot wound.”

The Nashville medical examiner’s office also provided the toxicology report, which revealed that Judd had several drugs in her system at the time of death. These included drugs used to treat insomnia, anti-Parkinson, depression and seizures.

The document added Judd suffered from 'significant' anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, chronic idiopathic pneumonitis, hepatitis C, hypertension, and hypothyroidism. “A weapon and a note with suicidal connotations were found near the decedent at the scene," the report stated.

Moments after Naomi's demise, her daughter Ashley Judd confirmed, "We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness." In a pre-taped interview for Good Morning America, Ashley spoke about Naomi's suicide, adding that she was the one to discover her mother's body at home.

"I went upstairs to let her know that her good friend was there and I discovered her," she said. "I have both grief and trauma from discovering her," Ashley added. The surviving members of Judd's family had also requested for her death records to be sealed, keeping in context the "graphic" manner in which she passed away. According to reports, the family said that releasing investigative records may cause them “emotional distress, pain and mental anguish.”

(Image: AP)