Naomi Judd’s Daughter Ashley Reveals Singer's Cause Of Death Was Self-inflicted Injury

Days after iconic country singer Naomi Judd's death, her daughter Ashley Judd revealed her cause of death. Known for her Grammy Award-winning group - The Judds - with her daughter, Wynonna, the veteran singer died at the age of 76. The duo were also inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2021.

While confirming her death, her daughters had revealed that they lost their mother to a 'disease of mental illness'. In a recent appearance, actor Ashley Judd divulged details of the country singer's tragic death.

Naomi Judd's cause of death revealed

During her appearance on Good Morning America, as reported by Variety, the 54-year-old asserted that her family wanted to take control of information being released about Naomi Judd's death before the autopsy reports were released. Ashley revealed that the late singer used a 'firearm' before adding, ''So that’s the piece of information we’re very uncomfortable sharing.”

Ashley further stated that she had her family's permission to reveal the piece of information on Naomi's death in an attempt to shed light on mental issues. She opined, ''When you’re talking about mental illness, it’s important to distinguish between the loved one and the disease,'' and added, ''My mother knew that she was seen and she was heard in her anguish and she was walked home.”

Ashley candidly talked about her mother's struggle even after being inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. She added, ''That is the level of catastrophe of what was going on inside of her, because the barrier between the regard in which they held her couldn’t penetrate into her heart and the lie the disease told her was so convincing,”

Earlier, Ashley Judd along with her sister Wynonna talked about the grief of losing their mother. Taking to her Instagram, Ashley recently wrote, ''Our mom and I visited every day I was home in Tennessee, and I FaceTimed her every other day or so when I travelled. We shared widely especially on all social issues, especially gender, and how her life and walk was affected in every intimate way."

''She said #metoo to me about her childhood. She said #timesup about her restaurant workplaces when we were little. Mom, thank you for hugging me and telling me I am an extraordinary woman and urging my voice,'' she concluded.

(Image: AP)