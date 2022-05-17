Naomi Judd's Daughter Wynonna Announces She Will Go On The Judd Tour Without Late Singer

Weeks after legendary country singer Naomi Judd’s death, her daughter Wynonna announced that she will continue the tour without her mother. Originally, the Grammy Award-winning duo The Judds were supposed to go on a tour together. However, the country singer died on April 30, 2022, at the age of 76.

During her appearance on Good Morning America, Naomi’s younger daughter actor Ashley revealed that the veteran singer died from a self-inflicted wound from a firearm. She also divulged her mother’s struggle with mental illness. Apart from announcing that the show must go on, Wynonna also paid a heartfelt tribute to her mother.

Wynonna shares update on tour post Naomi Judd’s death

As per a report from EW, Wynonna, who performed alongside her mother for over 40 years, shared an update about her tour on CMT's Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration. The event also witnessed several notable stars like Brandi Carlile, Emmylou Harris, and Allison Russell along with video tributes from Oprah, Salma Hayek, Reba McEntire, and more.

AS per the outlet, The Judds had announced that they would go on a tour for the first time in a decade. Dubbed The Final Tou, it was set to be a 10-city arena tour.

During the event, Wynonna candidly talked about her decision to carry on with the tour despite the tragic end of her mother’s life. She said, ‘’What I'm looking forward to most is celebrating Judd music with the fans. Mom and I have had quite the journey over the last 38 years, and the fans have been with us through it all,’’

She further added, ‘’This tour is a celebration for them! That's what she would have wanted"

Meanwhile, as per AP, Ashley and Wynonna organised a River of Time memorial service where they both honoured Naomi Judd. In her eulogy, Ashley Judd said, ''She was every woman. Perhaps this is why everyone felt they knew her. She was a nurse. She was a single mom who sometimes relied on public assistance,’’

She continued, ‘’She was traumatized by early childhood sexual abuse, intimate partner violence, and rape, and she was fired by a boss when she refused to go away with him for a weekend. Tonight, we remember her in song''. It was followed by Wynonna's rendition of River of Time.

