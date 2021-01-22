Last Updated:

Narendra Chanchal Passes Away At 80; Twitterati Mourns Loss Of The Devotional Singer

Narendra Chanchal passed away at the age of 80. Fans, colleagues and industry mates took to Twitter in order to express their grief over the same.

Narendra Chanchal

Renowned musician and Bhajan singer Narendra Chanchal passed away at the age of 80. As per a report on ZoomTv's Entertainment section, Narendra Chanchal passed away at Delhi-based Apollo Hospital a handful of hours ago. Upon learning about Narendra Chanchal's death, his fans, admirers, and colleagues from the entertainment industry took to Twitter in order to express their melancholic emotional state after presumably reading articles that read something on the lines of "Narendra Chanchal dead". Those tweets can be found below.

Celebs mourn Narendra Chanchal's demise

About Narendra Chanchal's songs:

Chanchal carved out a fan base for himself through religious songs and bhajans. Apart from the live performances, which is something that Chanchal has been seen engaging in for a major part of his career, his songs like “Chalo Bulava Aaya Hai” from Avtaar and “Beshak Mandir Masjid Todo” from Bobby became immensely popular for the message that they put across. He won the Filmfare Award for Best Male Singer for Bobby, which was the first-ever film he crooned a bhajan for.

