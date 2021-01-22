Narendra Chanchal Passes Away At 80; Twitterati Mourns Loss Of The Devotional Singer

Renowned musician and Bhajan singer Narendra Chanchal passed away at the age of 80. As per a report on ZoomTv's Entertainment section, Narendra Chanchal passed away at Delhi-based Apollo Hospital a handful of hours ago. Upon learning about Narendra Chanchal's death, his fans, admirers, and colleagues from the entertainment industry took to Twitter in order to express their melancholic emotional state after presumably reading articles that read something on the lines of "Narendra Chanchal dead". Those tweets can be found below.

Celebs mourn Narendra Chanchal's demise

Saddened at the demise of vocalist Sh. Narendra Chanchal, singer of many iconic bhajans & Hindi film songs in history. His unique voice had the ability to pierce straight to a listener’s heart, making every listening experience an emotional & spiritual one. #RIP #respect 🙏🏽 — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) January 22, 2021

There was something about Narendra Chanchal... His ability to mesmerize people.. No one can replace him. https://t.co/HKSULpJZq8 — Sumit Kashyap (@sumitkashyapjha) January 22, 2021

Deeply saddened to learn that iconic and most loved #NarendraChanchal ji has left us for the heavenly abode. In prayers for his soul to rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences to his family 🙏🙏 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 22, 2021

RIP #NarendraChanchal Ji

You will remain in our hearts always 🙏😔 — Utsav yadav (@UtsavYadav08) January 22, 2021

Eminent Bhajan singer Narendra Chanchal, who became synonymous with Mata Jagran, passes away. Heartfelt tributes.#NarendraChanchal — Navtan Kumar (@navtankumar) January 22, 2021

Saddened to know of dehaant of Narendra Chanchal ji who made Mata Bhajan mainstream. The powerful voice could not be accepted in Bollywood though, for obvious reasons.



Om Shanti. — Gems of Bollywood (@GemsOfBollywood) January 22, 2021

#NarendraChanchal the only name that comes to mind when we think of singers synonymous with Maa ka Jaagran. His death today has left a void. Om Shanti! pic.twitter.com/MsOVCLl6z0 — Sonal Kalra (@sonalkalra) January 22, 2021

#RestInPeace #NarendraChanchal ji.

Your immense contribution to Indian devotional and film music will always be remembered. pic.twitter.com/jRz5dvRcpU — Sanjay Raina (@sanjayraina) January 22, 2021

Famous Bhajan singer #NarendraChanchal ji passed away at the age of 80.



Om Shanti🙏 pic.twitter.com/ZwD5KYcomH — IMShubham (@shubham_jain999) January 22, 2021

Renowned for his bhajans, Narendra Chanchal breathed his last today afternoon #NarendraChanchal pic.twitter.com/5Kdt7AixFP — Prabhakar Kumar (@prabhakarjourno) January 22, 2021

About Narendra Chanchal's songs:

Chanchal carved out a fan base for himself through religious songs and bhajans. Apart from the live performances, which is something that Chanchal has been seen engaging in for a major part of his career, his songs like “Chalo Bulava Aaya Hai” from Avtaar and “Beshak Mandir Masjid Todo” from Bobby became immensely popular for the message that they put across. He won the Filmfare Award for Best Male Singer for Bobby, which was the first-ever film he crooned a bhajan for.

