'Nation Has Come Together During COVID-19,' Says Palash Sen, Discusses Justice For Sushant

Euphoria's singer-writer-composer Palash Sen spoke to Republic Tv on the occasion of the nation's 74th Independence Day paying his tribute to the nation's COVID warriors during the national health crisis. "During this difficult time, the nation has come together. I am seeing a change around the world, people have begun caring for each other."

"I think the new generation will now steer the world towards a newer direction. We have become a world of capitalism, greed and injustice. Maybe God stopped us so we could recheck, stop and now be intelligent enough to learn and move forward from this," said Palash Sen.

Palash Sen also touched upon the movement of justice over the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput saying, "On Independence Day today, I want everyone to take an oath and ensure that there is justice for Sushant and for all Sushants' in the world. Let there not be another Sushant."

The singer also shared a rendition of his new song called 'Ladaaii', a symbolic representation of the nation's fight for justice in all shapes and forms along with the struggle faced by independent musicians out there. Ever since the coronavirus lockdown, the entertainment industry has been facing various challenges as several freelance singers and artists are not able to perform due to social distancing norms and restrictions. The Euphoria’s singer has come forward and has asked people to sign his petition, 'India for Indie', to support such independent artists.

