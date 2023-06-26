Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shehnaaz Gill Set To Share Screen Space In Yaar Ka Sataya Hua Hai

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is currently getting positive feedback for his latest release Tiku Weds Sheru. Next, the actor will be seen sharing screen space with Bigg Boss famed Shehnaaz Gill. The two would be coming together for the track Yaar Ka Sataya Hua Hai.

3 things you need to know

Yaar Ka Sataya Hua Hai is the first collaboration between Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shehnaaz Gill.

It is sung by BPraak.

The song is a part of the album Zohrajabeen.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui announces new song

Nawazuddin took to his Instagram handle on Sunday and wrote, “Main paagal hun, aur bahut paagal, par yeh bhi baat hai ke dil sachcha hai, cheen toh leta tujhko saare aam main, par masla yeh hai ke shohar tera aadmi acha hai. (I am crazy, very crazy but good of heart. I could snatch you in front of the world but the problem is that your husband is a good man.)”

The poster featured the actor in a leather jacket, a floral shirt, which he paired with a muffler. Shehnaaz, on the other hand, looked pretty in a yellow salwar suit. The song will be out on 3rd July, according to the post.

(The official poster of Yaar Ka Sataya Hua Hai | Image: Nawazuddin Siddiqui/Instagram)

This is not the first time Nawazuddin is working with BPraak. They previously collaborated for the Baarish Ki Jaaye track. On the contrary, this is Nawazuddin's first working project with Shehnaaz. The actor previously guested on her chat show Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill, where she had expressed her desire to share screen space with Badla star.

Whats's next for Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shehnaaz Gill?

On the additional work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen in Noorani Chehra. He also has projects like Haddi and Adbhut in his kitty. Shehnaaz Gill made her Bollywood debut with the film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Next, she will work with John Abraham and Riteish Deshmukh in 100%. Reportedly, the actress has also signed a film with Rhea Kapoor.