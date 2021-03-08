Nawazuddin Siddiqui To Make Music Video Debut In 'Baarish Ki Jaaye', See First Poster

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is all set to star in his first music video. The song is titled Baarish Ki Jaaye and the poster of the same was shared by the actor on his Instagram handle. Actor and singer Sunanda Sharma, has also featured in the song as the leading lady.

B Praak's music video starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sunanda Sharma

In a media statement, it was announced that Nawazuddin is gearing up to make his music video debut with B Praak's song Baarish Ki Jaaye. The song is sung by B Praak and the music for the song is composed by him as well. The lyrics are penned by Jaani. The song is produced under the Desi Melodies banner. Arvindr Khaira will direct the music video. B Praak's music video will release in the month of March and the release date of the same will be announced soon as well.

Nawazuddin's fans and followers extremely were excited upon hearing the news. As soon as the poster was shared, his fans rushed in to express their excitement by commenting on it. Many have congratulated him for venturing into a new field while many have showered love on the poster by using the fire emojis. See their reactions below:

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's filmography

Siddiqui made his feature film debut with the 2012 movie Patang. Some of his other notable works are Dekh Indian Circus, Gangs of Wasseypur franchise, Talaash: The Answer Lies Within, The Lunchbox and Raman Raghav 2.0. He was last seen in the Netflix film Serious Men. It is a satire comedy film directed by Sudhir Mishra and is based on the novel authored by Manu Joseph of the same name. The plot of the movie revolves around a middle-aged man who starts lying about his son by saying that he is a genius. The lie spins out of control turning the table for him. Nawazuddin is currently filming for his upcoming film alongside Neha Sharma titled Jogira Sara Ra Ra. It is a romantic comedy directed by Kushan Nandy and written by Ghalib Asad Bhopali. The movie also stars Sanjay Mishra and Mahaakshay Chakraborty in prominent roles. The release date of the film has not been announced yet.

