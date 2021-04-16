Nawazuddin Siddiqui launched his song called Swaggy Chudiyaan from his movie Bole Chudiyan on April 15, 2021. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Swaggy Chudiyaan within a few hours of its release has started trending on YouTube. Nawazuddin Siddiqui has made his singing debut with this song and fans are loving it.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Swaggy Chudiyaan receives positive response from netizens

Acclaimed actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui made his singing debut with the song called Swaggy Chudiyaan that has crossed more than 3.5 lakh views on Youtube. Along with Nawazuddin, actors like Tamannaah Bhatia and Rajpal Yadav are also present in the video of the song. Singers like Aakanksha Sharma and Sunny Inder also sung a few verses of the song. Take a look at the video song from the movie Bole Chudiyan below.

Netizens showered immense love on Nawazuddin’s debut song. Several fans loved the voice of Nawaz while several others loved the chemistry between Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rajpal Yadav’s chemistry in the video. Some fans also praised the lyrics of the song as well as the voice of Aakanksha Sharma in the song. Check out some of the reactions below.

In the video of the song, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s character can be seen prepping for his wedding. We also see Nawaz sitting on a throne while rapping some lines in Hindi. Swaggy Chudiyaan is a part of the music album of the movie Bole Chudiyan.

Bole Chudiyan cast and crew

Actors like Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Tamannah Bhatia, Rajpal Yadav and Aditya Srivastav will play an important role in the movie. Shamas Nawab Siddiqui has directed the movie whereas Jai Hind Kumar wrote the film. The film is bankrolled by Rajesh Bhatia and Kiren Zaveri Bhatia whereas Ram Sampath, Amit Trivedi and Tanishq Bagchi composed the music album of the movie.

The release date of the film isn’t confirmed yet but according to several reports, it is expected that the movie will have a digital release. Further details regarding the plot of the movie are not disclosed yet. Previously, actor Mouni Roy was chosen to play the female lead of the movie but she was eventually replaced by Tamannah Bhatia.

Promo Image Source: Still from the video of the song Swaggy Chudiyaan

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.