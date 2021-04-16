Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Swaggy Chudiyan' Song Speaks A Lot About His Character In The Film

Nawazuddin Siddiqui dropped the teaser of his upcoming movie Bole Chudiyan a few months back and hinted that he will be making his debut as a singer, in the film. Nawazuddin, who will be seen as a lover boy in the film, recorded the song titled Swaggy Chudiyan. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Swaggy Chudiyan song released recently and has already garnered more than 300k views on YouTube.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Swaggy Chudiyan song out now!

Swaggy Chudiyan features actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rajpal Yadav, along with the other cast of the film. The song starts with the lead actor disguised as a woman. He enters a wedding venue and starts selling bangles. The song depicts Nawazuddin's character as a lover boy and a modern bangle vendor. As he describes himself through the song, he's seen roaming around the streets of Rajasthan in his two-wheeler, accompanied by his co-worker, Rajpal Yadav.

Unlike other Nawazuddin Siddiqui's songs, the actor is seen grooving along with Rajpal Yadav, to the tunes of his own song. Through the song, the protagonist also describes the kind of woman he dreams of pursuing, in the future. It also gives a small glimpse of his co-star Tamannah Bhatia, from the film. The song is sung by Aakanksha Sharma and Sunny Inder along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The lyrics of the song are penned by Kumaar while Sunny Inder composed the music.

About 'Bole Chudiyan' film

The upcoming romantic-comedy film will be directed by Nawazuddin Siddiqui's younger brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui and will also star Anurag Kashyap, along with Rajpal Yadav, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Tamannaah Bhatia. Actor Kabir Duhan Singh will be seen playing an antagonist in the film. The film will be produced by Rajesh Bhatia and Kiren Bhatiaa and will be releasing on a digital platform. The makers of the film have not yet declared the official release date.

(Image Source: Still from the show Swaggy Chudiyan song)