NCT 127 Member Yuta Tests Positive For COVID-19; Will Not Partake In Singapore Concert

Touted as one of the most popular bands of K-pop's fourth generation, NCT member Yuta tested positive for COVID on Wednesday. The news came ahead of NCT 127's Singapore concert. The sub-unit consists of Taeil, Taeyong, Yuta, Jaehyun, Winwin, Mark and Haechan. Check out SM Entertainment's update on the singer and details about his future activities.

Yuta tests positive for COVID-19

As per Soompi, SM Entertainment issued a statement to inform fans about the 26-year-old's COVID diagnosis on June 29, 2022. The statement read, ''Yuta tested negative on the PCR test he underwent before entering Korea after the concert in Japan, but in accordance with COVID-19 regulations, he underwent PCR testing again after returning to Korea, and those test results came back positive,''

The agency also informed that the singer has received three doses of vaccine and does not exhibit any symptoms. The statement further read, ''He has halted all of his scheduled activities and is self-isolating in accordance with the guidelines of government health authorities. All of the other NCT 127 members tested negative on the PCR tests they underwent after their arrival in Korea,''

In light of the young singer's diagnosis, he will not partake n the upcoming NCT 127 2nd TOUR NEO CITY: SINGAPORE –THE LINK on July 2, 2022. The agency also asked for understanding over Yuta's absence from the concert as only eight members will perform on stage.

Yuta is tested positive for COVID19 today (June 29). He is asymptomatic. Yuta has received his 3rd dose of vaccines and is currently self-isolating. Other members has tested negative and NEO CITY THE LINK in Singapore will proceed with 8 members.



Get well soon Yuta 🥺🥺ㅠㅠ pic.twitter.com/se5Yj9UkIj — Dyva🌸 (@captainuwu) June 29, 2022

Fans were quick to send love and support to the singer via social media. Many tweeted 'Get well soon' to the singer while some expressed disappointment over Yuta's absence from the concert as they looked forward to watching him perform in person. One fan tweeted, ''Ahhhhhhhh nooo i wanted to see yuta long hair with my own eyessss damn it'' while another wrote, ''Get well soon Yuta.. this is making me so sad. Please take good care of yourself dear''.

NCT, which stands for Neo Culture Technology, debuted in 2016 under SM Entertainment with 23 members divided into four sub-units. The Seoul-based sub-unit NCT 127 debuted in the same year in July. The sub-unit has several popular songs like Cherry Bomb, Limitless, Superhuman and more.

Image: Instagram/@yuu_taa_1026