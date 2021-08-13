NCT Dream All Set To Hold Virtual Fan Meet On THIS Day To Celebrate 5th Debut Anniversary

Triple Million Seller's NCT Dream will be holding a virtual fan meeting called Beyond LIVE- NCT DREAM online fan meeting- 'Hot! Summer Dream, in celebration of its fifth debut anniversary later this month and is expected to attract a lot of fans around the world. The special virtual fan meeting will be conducted on August 25 at 4.30 pm IST. It is expected to be a cool party where the fans can meet the K-pop boy band with several activities such as talk shows, games, and hit song stages are scheduled.

NCT DREAM to hold an online fan meeting

Beyond LIVE – NCT DREAM ONLINE FANMEETING ‘HOT! SUMMER DREAM’

OFFICIAL MD ONLINE SALES NOTICE



MD 1st LINE UP

ONLINE STORE : YES24, SM Global Shop, SM true Store

SALES PERIOD : 2021. 08. 18 (WED) 15:00 ~ 2021. 08. 26 (THU) 23:59 [KST] pic.twitter.com/cOxP7RrDT1 — NCT DREAM (@NCTsmtown_DREAM) August 13, 2021

The virtual fan event titled Hot! Summer Dream, will be broadcasting live for a fee on the Beyond LIVE channel of an internet portal operator named Naver V. The management agency, SM Entertainment took to the seven-piece boy band's official Twitter handle and announced the virtual meet. They dropped a series of pictures announcing the joyful news. The virtual event will be accessible to those who buy tickets from V Live+ or a local ticket distributor, Yes 24. The tickets will be on sale at 3 pm on Friday.

Many fans and followers rushed to express their excitement for the upcoming event. A fan commented, "looking for sugar daddy," while another one noted, "done all rules, wish me luck." Several others simply dropped exciting GIFs and positive emojis.

looking for sugar daddy — nabil subhanallahh kena limit lagi lur! (@makmum_marklee) August 13, 2021

Done all rules kak, wish me luck 🙏 — hanii🍠 (@haniii0105) August 13, 2021

Done all rules, mau event 3, wish me luck 🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/3CXQ0XyVMB — †Natt༉‧₊˚✧ •|•🍀 (@0callmenatt) August 13, 2021

NCT DREAM made its debut in the year 2016. Since then, they have released popular songs such as Chewing Gum and Hot Sauce. Their debut studio album, Hot Sauce earned them their first million-seller status. NCT DREAM became a triple million seller by recording about 3.23 million copies of the cumulative album sales of the first full-length album including the repackage album, Hello Future. The group topped various album charts in the first half of the Gaon Chart.

The first full-length repackage album earned five awards on music shows as well as the iTunes Top Album Chart in 21 regions around the world- China QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music Digital Album Sales Chart 1. The repackage album went on to top the Japanese Line Music Album Top 100 Chart, and No.1 on the KKBOX Korean Singles Chart in Malaysia.

IMAGE: NCT DREAM'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.