NCT Dream And Pinkfong Collaborate To Create A Kids Song, 'Dinosaurs A To Z'

The song Baby Shark released in 2015 and later on became a kids favourite when it went viral in 2017. It was created by the Korean education brand Pinkfong, who has now collaborated with the K-Pop band NCT Dream to come up with another kids song that teaches them about Dinosaurs. Scroll along to know more about the song.

NCT Dream and Pinkfong collaborate to create a kids song, titled Dinosaurs A to Z

Dinosaurs A to Z is the recent tune in the series of dino tunes that Pinkfong has released, as a part of their whole album that features songs about dinosaurs. The K-Pop band’s soundtrack will introduce children to the dinosaur species through alphabets. The members of NCT Dream are seen performing the song in a music video.

The Dinosaurs A to Z video features each of the 23 NCT members and also the unit teams NCT 127, WayV and NCT Dream, who are each aligned with a different dinosaur and round up the 26 English alphabets. The signature Pinkfong tyrannosaurus who is famous from another video also appears on the screen with the NCT Dream members, in the animated video which features them taking a dive into the world of dinosaurs. Prior to this, similar-looking dinosaurs have appeared in the music video of NCT U’s 90’s Love, which was a part of the last year’s collective NCT 2020 album.

Dinosaurs A to Z has been released shortly before the release of NCT Dream’s next full-length album which is titled Hot Sauce. The Long Play, which has already sold more than a million pre-order copies, is all set to launch at the beginning of next week on Monday, May 10.

NCT is a boy band umbrella that was created by South Korean media company SM Entertainment and NCT Dream is one of the many teams that are linked to the group. Initially, the group was created to be a teenage act with members moving out as they became adult, but it has now remained the original seven-member line-up. Watch the song Dinosaurs A to Z below.

Image: NCT Dreams' Instagram

