NCT Dream Spice It Up With Release Of 'Hot Sauce' Video As They Showcase Fiery Dance Moves

Korean boy-band NCT Dream has showcased their unique, more happening side with the release of their full-length album titled, Hot Sauce. The album was released on Monday, May 10, and features ten tracks for fans. Their first album release comes after the group released five EP’s over the course of four years. Of which, Reload was the most recent one and it also helped launch the third NCT subunit to reach number 1 on Billboard’s Emerging Artist Chart in May 2020. Now, with the release of the album, NCT has also released the music video of their title track. Here’s its review:

NCT Dreams’ Hot Sauce video review:

The title track Hot Sauce’s music video features Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle and Jisung. The septet comes in hot as the video begins. The team grooves and sizzles with what appears to be NCT Dream’s special hot sauce bottle. The sauce transforms the entire crew to give a fiery dance performance as the spicy lyrics of the song plays in the background.

“Hot sauce deeply dip that eh, you follow me and twist that eh”, is the chorus of the track that sees the NCT Dream members clap and swirl with the beat. Donning peppy ensemble, all the band members one by one pass the hot sauce bottle to each other as they perform and lip-sync their part. The attire donned by all the musicians aptly spice up the music video. It is nothing less than the band members wishing Bon Appétit to their fans. In totality, the new music video is filled with peppy beats that are peppered with spicy lyrics and sizzling dance moves. Watch the music video of the track here:

NCT Dream’s Hot Sauce’s fans reaction

Netizens have gone gaga over the newly released music album. A Twitter user wrote, “Wow! Just finished my first listen to NCT DREAM's Hot Sauce album! What a wholesome album! The title track may not be exactly my taste, but the rest of the songs are all great to listen to! NCT DREAM delivered it for me! Well done! All the best for the promos. #NCTDREAM #HotSauce”. Another shared their favourite part from the music video. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

Wow! Just finished my first listen to NCT DREAM's Hot Sauce album! What a wholesome album! The title track may not be exactly my taste, but the rest of the songs are all great to listen to! NCT DREAM delivered it for me! Well done! All the best for the promos. #NCTDREAM #HotSauce — Srijani10 (@srijanidas10) May 10, 2021

Streaming for #HotSauce while doing my work at this hour cause why not? BTW HAPPY 10MILLION FOR HOT SAUCE !!! pic.twitter.com/F6wmmJa3Xq — 🌚🌝 (@urimoonie) May 10, 2021

Ahhhhh the #HotSauce album is sooo good!!!

I’m proud and so happy for #NCTDREAM — Terrica 🌻☀️ (@HeyItsTeeTee) May 10, 2021

finally we have a full dream album, with all 7 members, and I’m going haywire😭😭😭 #hotsauce #nctdream #nct — absolutely devastated🥺 (@kwandilegamede) May 10, 2021

(Image: Still from Hot Sauce Video)

