NCT Dream To Release Two New Remixes Of Super Hit Song 'Hot Sauce' For 'iScreaM Vol.9'

Korean boy band NCT Dream spiced up their music recently with the release of their first full-length album Hot Sauce. NCT Dream's latest album which comprised of 10 tracks released a month ago on May 10 and the fans have been going gaga over the album's songs ever since. The official music video of the title track from the album of the same name was also released on the same day and has crossed over 96 million views on YouTube to date. Recently, news broke out that the K-pop band will be dropping two remix versions of their song Hot Sauce soon.

NCT Dream to release two new remixes for super hit song Hot Sauce

On Monday, June 7, SM Town the managing team of NCT Dream took to their official Twitter handle to share that the boy band will be releasing two remixed versions of their song Hot Sauce on June 10 as part of their iScreaM Vol.9. In the tweet, it was also shared that the band will be collaborating with DJ and music producer Hitchhiker and MINIMONSTER for the two remix tracks. Check out the tweet below.

Netizens react to Hot Sauce's remix news

NCT Dream's fans were thrilled with the news and took to the comments to share their reactions on the same. One user wrote, "okayyy, this is what i've been waiting for. DREAMZENSSS/NCTZENNSS lets reach 100m on hot sauce mv before june 10" while another commented, " Yesssss Finally Yo dream." Take a look at some of the Twitter reactions below.

More about NCT Dream

NCT (Neo Culture Technology) Dream is a Korean boy band that made its debut in April 2016 with two songs The 7th Sense and Without You. In April 2020, NCT Dream members Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle and Jisung released their fourth Ep Reload which bagged the number 1 spot on Billboard’s Emerging Artist Chart in May 2020.

Hot Sauce marks to be the first studio album of the K-pop band which went on to become a double million-seller post its release in May 2021. The song also marks to be the return of NCT Dream's 7th member Mark and the album features the first full comeback of the NCT Dream Members since 2018. Hot Sauce topped many charts including the Gaon Music Chart, the Billboard Global Excl and Global 200.

