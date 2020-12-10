NCT's Jungwoo's Smoking Pictures Leak; Fans Defend, Say 'Don't Get Into His Personal Life'

NCT’s Jungwoo is one of the popular artists from the South Korean group that has gained a massive following over time. Jungwoo’s smoking photos recently became viral all over the internet and within no time, many of the netizens and his fans began lashing out at him while several others defended the action of Jungwoo smoking. Let’s take a look at Jungwoo’s smoking photos and see how all his fans reacted to those photos.

Jungwoo’s smoking photos

NCT Jungwoo smoking photos wow pic.twitter.com/VcpQmyJ3mF — Amazed By BTS (@mazedbybts) December 9, 2020

Jungwoo is one of the vital parts among the NCT members, a famous South Korean band formed by SM Entertainment. Apart from Jungwoo, there are 22 other NCT members in the group. With a huge fan following, Jungwoo’s smoking photos became a sensation on the internet in a short span of time and many of the fans came forward to share their opinions about NCT's Jungwoo smoking. Many of them urged other fans to leave NCT's Jungwoo alone as he is just another human being. One of them even stated that since Jungwoo was an adult, he had the right to do anything that would make him happy. Another fan also came up to defend Jungwoo and said that he must be knowing what’s good and bad for him and they would also be conscious about their actions. Hence, there was no point in dragging Jungwoo into any controversy. Some of his fans even complimented Jungwoo smoking and stated how handsome he looked while smoking. Defending Jungwoo, one of his fans lashed out at other netizens and asked them to stick to their limits and not get into Jungwoo’s personal life.

let the man be. yall acting like he’s not human 🚶‍♂️ — KOI (@K0ITYY) December 9, 2020

he looks like bad boy btch there...the freak im literally dying he looks so freakin' hot😭😭😭 — ✨🍀Lucky Peaches🍑~✨ Ari~Notice Mee~ (@myjagijihan) December 9, 2020

He is an adult and a person, he can do whatever he wants if that makes him happy. Army be really sasengs to nct, like, focus on your faves! — .·:*¨¨*:·. (@colectivee) December 9, 2020

They can clearly understand what is good and bad. And they are also conscious about their actions.



Why you all trying to drag jungwoo for smoking?? He is a human and an adult. And needs a break??? — Minnie ♪ ♪ (@seonoo_) December 9, 2020

Remember, he's 22 years old, so he's already aware of what he's doing ... stick to your limits as a fan and don't get into his personal life. — . 𝑆𝐸𝐿𝐴 🐸. (@selasvt) December 9, 2020

What did u expect tho THEY ALSO HAVE THEIR OWN LIFE WE'RE JUST SUPPORT EM OR U JUST TELLING EM TO DO WHAT U GUYS WANNA THEM TO DO OMMOOO HEADACHE WHY PEOPLE KEEP ON HATING PEOPLE EVERYBODY MAKES MISTAKES!! FULLSTOP — • 🐻♡ • (@hyckfullsun) December 9, 2020

a guy can't smoke in peace ffs

ya'll really treat idols differently than the western artists - hypocrites. — Skye Blanko (@kahvibubu) December 9, 2020

If he wanna smoke a cig just let him be😌 he's cool. And also he's not underaged.



Mind ur own business bitj pic.twitter.com/Ls8yudbaRF — ica's here | nsd📌 (@nsaa_rahmah) December 10, 2020

Y’all need professional help IMMEDIATELY, this is an unhealthily obsession to the extent y’all are okay with procuring and spreading pictures taken by literal STALKERS — 🅽🅰︎🅵 🍓201206 Taeyong (@JohnnysStawbewi) December 9, 2020

LET'S me tell this for people who don't like what they see

1st of all...YOU ARE NOT HIS FRIENDS OR STAY BESIDE HIM...so you don't like how he smell ....

So chill

He is a man before an idol

He can choose what to do

JUNGWOO YOU HOT BABY — NCT127 #TAEYONG 👑 (@JIKOOK1236) December 9, 2020

Also read BTS Fans Furious As MNet Music Awards Exclude Jin From Its Poster; Calls It 'big Mistake'

Also read BTS' New Year Eve Live Concert Will Now Feature Halsey, Lauv, And Steve Aoki Too!

NCT Members

There are 23 NCT members, some of which include artists namely Renjun, Ten, Yuta, Jeno, Chenle, Johnny, Lucas, Kun, Shotaro, Winwin, Jaemin, Doyoung, Taeil, Haechan, Jisung, Kun, Hendery, Taeyong, Jaehyun and a few others.

The NCT members have launched several albums and singles and received immense love from their fans. Some of their albums and singles include Awaken, Regular-Irregular, Awaken The World, Neo Zone, The Vision, The First, Highway to Heaven, Simon Says, Black on Black, We Go Up, My First and Last, Fire Truck, Without You, Make A Wish, NCT 2018 Empathy, Take Over The Moon-Sequel, The Dream Show and many more.

Also Read BTS Most Tweeted K-pop Account On Twitter For The Fourth Time; Twitter Recap Reveals

Also read BTS Creates History As 7 Albums End Up On Billboard's World Albums Charts; Read For More

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.