NCT's Jungwoo's Smoking Pictures Leak; Fans Defend, Say 'Don't Get Into His Personal Life'

A couple of pics leaked online that showed NCT's Jungwoo smoking. Take a look at how fans were divided on social media upon seeing Jungwoo smoke.

Nehal Gautam
NCT’s Jungwoo is one of the popular artists from the South Korean group that has gained a massive following over time. Jungwoo’s smoking photos recently became viral all over the internet and within no time, many of the netizens and his fans began lashing out at him while several others defended the action of Jungwoo smoking. Let’s take a look at Jungwoo’s smoking photos and see how all his fans reacted to those photos.

Jungwoo’s smoking photos

Jungwoo is one of the vital parts among the NCT members, a famous South Korean band formed by SM Entertainment. Apart from Jungwoo, there are 22 other NCT members in the group. With a huge fan following, Jungwoo’s smoking photos became a sensation on the internet in a short span of time and many of the fans came forward to share their opinions about NCT's Jungwoo smoking. Many of them urged other fans to leave NCT's Jungwoo alone as he is just another human being. One of them even stated that since Jungwoo was an adult, he had the right to do anything that would make him happy. Another fan also came up to defend Jungwoo and said that he must be knowing what’s good and bad for him and they would also be conscious about their actions. Hence, there was no point in dragging Jungwoo into any controversy. Some of his fans even complimented Jungwoo smoking and stated how handsome he looked while smoking. Defending Jungwoo, one of his fans lashed out at other netizens and asked them to stick to their limits and not get into Jungwoo’s personal life. 

NCT Members 

There are 23 NCT members, some of which include artists namely Renjun, Ten, Yuta, Jeno, Chenle, Johnny, Lucas, Kun, Shotaro, Winwin, Jaemin, Doyoung, Taeil, Haechan, Jisung, Kun, Hendery, Taeyong, Jaehyun and a few others.

The NCT members have launched several albums and singles and received immense love from their fans. Some of their albums and singles include Awaken, Regular-Irregular, Awaken The World, Neo Zone, The Vision, The First, Highway to Heaven, Simon Says, Black on Black, We Go Up, My First and Last, Fire Truck, Without You, Make A Wish, NCT 2018 Empathy, Take Over The Moon-Sequel, The Dream Show and many more. 

