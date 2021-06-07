NCT’s Taeyong Drops A New Song 'Rose' In Collaboration With Red Velvet's Seulgi; Check Out

NCT’s Taeyong launched his Soundcloud account in March 2021 and the singer has been briskly posting self-composed tracks on the platform. He released a new song titled Rose in collaboration with Red Velvet's Seulgi. He was dropping hints for the same since four days ago via his Instagram account.

Taeyong and Seulgi collaborate once again for a song

NCT’s Taeyong teased about his new music release on his Instagram account. He posted a set of photos where he was surrounded by different colours of rose flowers. The first two posts were simply Taeyong in a field of roses, but the third teaser for the song gave further hints. The photo had Taeyong and Red Velvet’s Seulgi's names on the top corners with Taeyong's photo. The photo read "Rose". He captioned the post as, "What color do you think roses are?" and asked fans to keep an eye out for a midnight surprise.

Just a few hours before the song's launch, the leader of NCT posted another set of teasers. The post contained two album posters of sorts and once again Taeyong was seen surrounded by white and pink roses. The hint that the song will be about roses was not lost on the fans. He also added a verse from the song as the post's caption.

Finally, it was midnight in Korea, and the leader of NCT 127 released the song on Soundcloud. He posted a snippet of the song on his Instagram account as well, but without any caption this time. Rose is the latest of Taeyong's songs released on Soundcloud. Taeyong first posted the song titled Dark Clouds and its remix version, which was followed by GTA 1, GTA 2, Blue and a collaboration track with EXO's Baekhyun titled Monroe.

Taeyong and Red Velvet’s Seulgi's Rose is a groovy R&B track. Taeyong also showcases his rap skills in the song. Within 20 hours of its release, the song has over 757K plays on the platform. This song is the duo's second collaboration. Previously, Taeyong and Seulgi had performed on a remix song with Hitchhiker at the 2017 MAMA Awards.

(Image: NCT Taeyong's Instagram)

