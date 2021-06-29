Ne-Yo Introduces His Baby Daughter Isabella Rose As 'newest Member Of The Smith Clan'

The American singer and songwriter Ne-Yo recently posted the first glimpse of his newborn daughter, Isabella Rose Smith. Isabella was born to Ne-Yo and his wife Crystal Smith, on June 25. Since this is the first time Ne-Yo showed a glimpse of Isabella to the world, a lot of celebrities and his friends posted congratulatory comments on the Instagram post, while also sending love to his baby daughter. Read on to know more about it.

Ne-Yo shared a small video that he recorded of his baby daughter, welcoming her to the world as ‘the newest member of the Smith Clan.’ In the caption of the post, he wrote, “LADIES N’ GENTS. Introducing the newest member of the Smith Clan ISABELLA ROSE SMITH,” followed by emojis expressing his happiness, and added, “Welcome to the world lil’ mama. And know that I got you thru when, where and whatever. Now and forever. You got 3 big brothers and a big sister that all love you and got your back too. Not to mention a whole tribe of friends and family❤️❤️❤️ @itscrystalsmith we did that Lovely, yes we did. Thank you for this gift of a little princess. I LOVE YOU.” Take a look at the post from his Instagram here:

Reactions from the celebrities

This post of Ne-Yo received numerous comments, one of which is by his wife Crystal Smith. Celebrities David Guetta and Tichina Arnold also sent their love in the comment section. Here are some of the comments from the post:



Ne-Yo's family

Ne-Yo has been married to Crystal Smith since February 2016. They have three children together, Isabella Rose Smith being the third and the newest member of the family. Their other two children are Shaffer Chimere Smith Jr, who is named after his father Ne-Yo’s real name, and Roman Alexander-Raj Smith. Shaffer Jr was born in March 2016 and Roman was born in June 2018.

Ne-Yo also has two more children with his former partner Monyetta Shaw. Their first child is their daughter, Monyetta Grace Smith, who was born in November 2010. Their second child is their son, Mason Evan Smith, who was born in October 2011.

From Ne-Yo's photos on Instagram, here is a picture from October 2020, showing five of Ne-Yo's children with him and his wife Crystal Smith. He captioned the picture as ‘The Smith Clan,’ and added that his wife dressed them all. He also added a tag that says ‘me and mine.’

IMAGE: NE-YO'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.