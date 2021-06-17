Neena Gupta Reveals Friend Tried To Get Her Married To A Gay Banker When She Was Pregnant

On June 14, 2021, Neena Gupta released her autobiography Sach Kahun Toh. In her book, she spoke about various parts and instances that took place in her life. She even spoke about how it was to give birth to a child when she was unmarried. She even went on to talk about how her friends suggested that she got married to someone, so she doesn't have to face the wrath of media back then, and the public. She then said that her friends suggested her to get married to a gay banker, and raise Masaba. She, however, refused. Along with this, she even said that another filmmaker offered to marry her.

Neena Gupta on tying the knot with someone

According to reports by Pinkvilla, the Badhaai Ho actor said that she thought it was wrong to get married just because she wanted to save her reputation in society. She said that her friends suggested her to get married to a gay banker and that he would not be involved in their lives later, and she could raise Masaba on her own. She also said that Satish Kaushik had offered to marry her when he found out that she was pregnant, but the actor declined.

Neena Gupta's autobiography: Sach Kahun Toh

Sach Kahun Toh even touches upon the topic of Neena Gupta and Viv Richards. The autobiography is divided into five parts, and according to critics, she got really candid in her autobiography which was very refreshing. The autobiography was received well by critics and audiences. On June 14, 2021, through a live session on Instagram, Kareena Kapoor Khan released the book with Neena Gupta. Neena wrote in the caption, "Thank you so so so very much @kareenakapoorkhan, for launching my first book. It means a lot to me."

Neena Gupta's movies

Neena Gupta made her debut in films with Saath Saath in 1982 and went on to be a part of numerous films. In 2017, she put up a social media post asking for work, since she felt no good roles were being written for middle-aged women. In 2018, she was a part of three movies that were, Mulk, Badhaai Ho, and Veere Di Wedding. In 2021, she will be making a cameo in the Kabir Khan directorial 83, and will also be seen in Dial 100 which is directed by Rensil D'Silva.

IMAGE: NEENA GUPTA INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.