Neeti Mohan's Offbeat Songs That Will Surely Leave The Listener Impressed

Neeti Mohan is one of the three popular Mohan sisters, the others being Shakti and Mukti. Neeti Mohan is known for her soulful voice and has playback sang for a number of movies.

Her debut song in Bollywood was Ishq Wala Love from the movie Student of the Year. However, other than the mellow and soft tunes, Neeti has also sung some very offbeat songs. Here is a list of the few offbeat songs by Neeti Mohan:

First Class

Known for having a soft tune and, for the singer who sang Ishq Wala Love, First Class is quite an offbeat track. From the movie Kalank, this song by Neeti Mohan is a dance number where Varun Dhawan is seen matching steps with Kiara Advani’s dancer character.

The song has a very groovy vibe to it and requires high energy to be both sung and danced on. However, Neeti Mohan seems to have captured it perfectly making it one of the top chartbusters of last year.

Also Read: Neeti Mohan, Diljit Dosanjh & Shankar Mahadevan Face Backlash After An 'insensitive And Sexist Prank' On A Reality Show

Galat Baat Hai

One of the most offbeat Neeti Mohan’s songs, Galat Baat Hai from Main Tera Hero is also very different from the kind of songs she usually sings. The song also required her to change her voice modulation and bring a certain high-pitch to it. The song features Varun Dhawan dancing with Ileana D’Cruz and Nargis Fakhri.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone's Ex Nihar Pandya To Marry Singer Neeti Mohan On Valentines Day , Read Here

Bang Bang

From the movie Bang Bang, Neeti Mohan sung the title track along with Benny Dayal. The song has a certain sensual vibe to it with a raspy effect required of the singers. With songs like Ishq Wala Love and Nainowale Ne in her kitty, Bang Bang is a very offbeat song for Neeti Mohan. The song has a very jazzy and club tune to it which Neeti Mohan carries out perfectly.

Also Read: Neeti Mohan's Wedding Lehenga Has Striking Resemblance To Anushka Sharma's Sabyasachi Outfit

Also Read: Neha Kakkar To Neeti Mohan: Female Singers Who Rose To Fame In The Last Decade

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.