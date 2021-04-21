Neetu Kapoor And Daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Challenge Each Other On Fitness

Neetu Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is a yoga enthusiast and is often seen giving fitness tips to her followers. Recently, the mother-daughter duo decided to challenge each other on fitness. Sharing the results of her day strain, Riddhima challenged her mother to beat it. Read along to find out how Neetu reacted to the post.

Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima challenge each other

Neetu Kapoor's daughter Riddhima shared that she strained her body up to 10.8. She wrote that she is getting there and is setting goals and crushing them while tagging her mother. Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share Riddhima's story and wrote that she is sure she can beat Riddhima's record for the day. Take a look at the mother-daughter duo challenging each other.

A sneak peek into Neetu Kapoor's Instagram account

Neetu Kapoor is often seen sharing snippets from her and Rishi Kapoor's old movies. She shared a video of Rishi Kapoor's song Ramji Ki Nikli Savari from the movie Sargam and wished her followers on Ram Navami. The film also starred Jaya Prada, Shashikala, Dheeraj Kumar and Shakti Kapoor. On the occasion of Baisakhi, she shared a video of the song Tere Naam from the movie Pati Patni Aur Woh. In the video, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu are seen celebrating Baisakhi along with other actors in the scene. The film starred Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha, Ranjeeta Kaur while the couple made a guest appearance in the song. Take a look at the songs from Rishi and Neetu Kapoor's films here.

Neetu Kapoor on the work front

Neetu Kapoor's films like Kaala Patthar, Amar Akbar Anthony, Doosra Aadmi and Love Aaj Kal garnered her immense popularity for over four decades. The actor was last seen in Besharam alongside her husband Rishi Kapoor and son Ranbir Kapoor. She will soon be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The film also stars Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani and features Prajakta Koli and Maniesh Paul in supporting roles. The shoot of the film began on November 16, 2020, in Chandigarh and the film is said to release later this year.

