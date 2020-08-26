Neha Bhasin Files Police Complaint After Getting Threats By Fans Of BTS; Read Here

Singer and song-writer Neha Bhasin recently filed a police complaint with the Mumbai Police's Cyber Crime branch after she was bullied, abused, and also received rape threats online from fans of the Korean pop band, BTS. The singer also took to her Instagram story to reveal the same. She shared the same after another user asked her to apologize to the fans of the Korean band.

Neha Bhasin states that BTS fans will be responsible for harming her

Talking about the same, a user asked Neha to apologize to the fans of BTS who call themselves, Army. The user further mentioned that they respect her but she does not know the power of the BTS fans. To this Neha shared the message of the user on her Instagram story and wrote that if anything happens to her, the BTS fans have openly admitted that it will be them behind the action.

She added that she has forwarded many other messages like these to the Cyber Crime Cell. The Swag Se Karenge singer went on to say that if she is physically harmed in the future, it will be the 'armies' of BTS who will be responsible for it. Take a look at the post shared by the singer.

Neha also spoke about the same to Hindustan Times wherein she revealed that she waited for a week before going ahead with the complaint and also tried warning them from doing the same. The singer added that things turned worse day by day and then she decided to file a complaint with the cybercrime department of Mumbai Police when she could not take it anymore. The Dhunki singer further said that the BTS fans were threatening her under a post wherein she had shared about her late father which scared her a great deal.

Neha Bhasin revealed she is not a fan of K-pop music

It all began when Neha had defended rapper-music composer Badshah on her social media after the latter was being trolled for buying Google ad words and was also being called an average musician. Defending him, she had stated that every artist needs to be respected and had also added that she is not a big fan of K-pop music. The Heeriye singer revealed that after that day, she was constantly abused by the BTS fans and was also criminally threatened.

