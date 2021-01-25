Neha Bhasin Reveals She Shot For 'Tu Ki Jane' Amid Freezing Conditions In Nainital

Singer Neha Bhasin's love ballad Tu Ki Jane was appreciated by her fans and music lovers. Her voice, the music and the entire music video expressed the dilemma of modern-day love in the most beautiful way. Neha Bhasin is seen in a sensuous avatar in the song and surprisingly the song was shot in the chilling weathers of Nainital. Neha Bhasin's Tu Ki Jane was shot under 6-degree temperature inside a burnt down hotel in minimalistic get-up after evening, which was an experience to remember forever.

Neha Bhasin's experience of working for Tu Ki Jane

Talking about her experience while working for the music video, Neha said they were shooting in a remote area of Nainital, for the track and the generators had gone off. It was not easy for the team to get back up quickly. Their day schedule eventually shifted to a night schedule while arranging a generator and the only source of heat was her make-shift generator room.

Recalling further, Neha Bhasin said that they were shooting in a location where the temperature was quickly dropping below 6 degrees and she had to wear a minimalistic costume under a sheet that provided her no warmth. The team of Tu Ki Jane did not know how they managed to pull it off but the moment the shoot got over, she rushed to her hotel room, took a hot shower and fell asleep in no time.

Neha Bhasin's photos

She also shared a few BTS pictures from her song's shoot. The singer was seen being actively involved in helping the team to finish the shoot as soon as possible. The song is a power ballad in the genre of pop and hip-hop music. The music of Neha’s song is composed by her while the lyrics are penned by Sameer Uddin.

Neha Bhasin’s songs talk about love being unfulfilled. It also mirrors the heartbreaking stories of today where love reaches a plateau and though it exists, the will to keep going is lost. Premiered on January 11, 2021, the songs’ lyrics reverberate the broken hearts of young India. Within a week of its release, Neha Bhasin’s song has already garnered more than 1 million views.

(Inputs from PR)

