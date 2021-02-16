Neha Bhasin Shares Experiences Of Being Fat-shamed; Says 'size Doesn't Matter'

Neha Bhasin took to her Instagram stories on February 15, 2021, to share that she has now accepted her body and had never felt so good about herself earlier, however, she also expressed being regularly fat-shamed even when she weighed less than this. The singer also spoke about Matahari, who was once regarded as the most beautiful person and even she did not have any abs and had a belly. Read along to take a look at Neha’s stories and what she has to say.

Also Read: Neha Bhasin Files Police Complaint After Getting Threats By Fans Of BTS; Read Here

Neha Bhasin says, “I was 49 kgs in Viva and I was fat-shamed every day”

Singer Neha Bhasin, on Monday, February 15, 2021, expressed through her Instagram stories that she was fat-shamed on a regular basis when she was working with the pop band, Viva. Neha mentioned that she weighed 49 kgs at the time of her stint with Viva, and although she has gained weight during the lockdown, this is the time when she feels the best about herself. The singer said that shaming oneself can be damaging as well as toxic.

She wrote aside a picture of her in a glittery two-piece, “I was 49 kgs in Viva and I was fat-shamed every day. I am 65kgs here. I put on weight in quarantine and I have never felt sexier. Weight is a number you can change but shaming oneself is damaging and toxic. Sex appeal is not in your body parts. It's in you”.

Also Read: Singer Neha Bhasin Says 'Thank You' To Those Who Hate Her In An Open Letter

With a picture of Matahari, she wrote, “Sex appeal is not in your size, it's in you. Be you”. In another picture, she called out on how all the women who have had surgery and then post about their body or flaunt it are putting out lies on social media. She wrote, “Sexist exotic lady of all times #Matahari didn't have abs. It's time we embrace human bodies in their natural form. I am all for fitness but I do not condone fat-shaming, starvation, low esteem because actresses have washboard abs. Judging oneself and others, fake beauty standards, lies on social media by women who may have had procedures, put out wrong messages”.

Also Read: Neha Bhasin Reveals She Shot For 'Tu Ki Jane' Amid Freezing Conditions In Nainital

Also Read: Neha Bhasin Releases New Original Song 'Taara' From 'Lahore Confidential'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.