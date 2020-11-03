Neha Bhasin's New Song 'Kehnde Rehnde' Talks About Cyberbullying And Gender Bias

Neha Bhasin dropped her new song Kehnde Rehnde a few hours ago and since then the song has been creating a buzz on social media. Neha Bhasin’s new song delivers a powerful message through and gives a befitting reply to regressive minds. For all the people who are wondering about Neha Bhasin’s new song Kehnde Rehnde, here is a look at what she is trying to say through the song.

Neha Bhasin's new song against cyberbullying and slut-shaming

Neha Bhasin’s new song Kehnde Rehnde talks against the issues like cyberbullying and slut-shaming. The song is a befitting reply to the nasty and uncalled-for behaviour of online trolls. The impactful song puts out a strong disagreement over various issues that woman has to face like slut-shaming, sexism, cyberbullying and confining a woman to stereotypical standards of society. The singer is very popular in the youth for her soulful voice.

Through this song, she gives a strong and bold message to the listeners which needed to be addressed. Taking to the official video description on her Youtube video of the song. Neha Bhasin wrote, “'Kehnde Rehnde ' is beyond a song, it is a collective sentiment of calling out the accepted culture of Trolling, moral policing, gender bias and suffocating and gaging anyone who is not in line with the mass point of view.” Here is a look at the music video of Neha Bhasin’s new song Kehnde Rehnde.

Neha Bhasin's new song Kehnde Rehnde

Fans praised Neha Bhasin's new song

The song has lyrics in Punjabi which are penned down by herself and Ritesh Jumnani. She has lent her voice and also features in the video. The music has also been composed by her with Sameer Uddin. As soon as she dropped the song on her Youtube channel, users flooded the comments section with several supportive comments. A lot of people talked about the issues which Neha Bhasin’s new song talks about and thanked her for speaking out against it.

One of the users praised the song and the video by calling it as bold and fantastic and said that this is the truth of the society which Neha Bhasin has presented in the form of a song. Another user wrote, “You challenged everyone out there. Through that video. Proud of this one ðŸ”¥” Here is a look at some of the comments on Neha Bhasin’s Punjabi song Kehhnde Rehnde.

Image Credits: Neha Bhasin Instagram

