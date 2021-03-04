Neha Kakkar And Rohanpreet Singh Go "Hayeee Oyeee" Over Each Other In THIS Stylish Post

Punjabi Singer Rohanpreet Singh took to his Instagram handle on Thursday, March 4, 2021, to share a string of images with his wife, the popular Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar. Rohanpreet wore an Indian suit, a white jacket with a black dotted imprint and black pants. He wore a pair of black shiny shoes to go with it and a stylish silver brooch which was seen shining in the images. Neha Kakkar wore a blue shimmering partywear sari with a velvet blouse. She accessorized herself with a pair of large drop earrings and three silver-plated rings on one hand. She had let her hair down, showing her wavy hair, wore lipstick and eyeliner with subtle makeup. The couple gave several poses in the picture, with each other and solo as well.

Rohanpreet wrote in the caption "Haye Oyeee Mereya Rabbaaaa!!!" with queen, red heart, and heart eyes emoticons, tagging Neha Kakkar. Check out the post here-

Fans React to their look:

The ‘NehuPreet’ posts always garner huge popularity on Rohanpreet’s Instagram feed. Neha Kakkar's comment was pinned by Rohanpreet which said ‘'Hayeee Oyeee Youu'’ with heart eyes, fire, and flying kiss emoticons to which he replied "Hayyee Oyee Samee to Youu". His followers started to compliment the beautiful couple calling them "cutest couple', 'outstanding', 'favourite' and many commenting heart eyes, red hearts, and fire emoticon to express their love for the couple. Read comments here-

Know about Rohanpreet Singh and Neha Kakkar’s love story

According to Hindustan Times, Rohanpreet revealed that he first met Neha on the set of their first music video together 'Neha Da Vya'. Rohanpreet said he never thought the song which literally meant, Neha’s wedding, would come true for him and it literally changed his life for the best. Neha was also drawn towards him since their first meeting because of his good looks and polite behaviour. She said her first impression of him was that he was good to every person on the set and he was undeniably the cutest boy she had ever come across. She revealed their attraction was strong since they first met and in those initial moments itself, she knew he was the one for her. Neha and Rohanpreet’s wedding announcement had caught everyone by surprise since it was very shortly after that they went public about their relationship. Their wedding festivities were spread across Mumbai, Delhi, and Chandigarh over several days. The couple tied the knot on October 24, 2020, in a Gurudwara in Delhi.

Image Source: Neha Kakkar's Instagram

