Neha Kakkar & Rohanpreet Singh Raise A Toast To New Song As Fans Make 60K Insta Reels

Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar has hit the right note with fans with her new song Khad Tainu Main Dassa. Neha's husband Rohanpreet Singh has also crooned this song which was released on May 18. Along with a large number of views the track has garnered, it also crossed another milestone. On May 24, Neha Kakkar took to her Instagram to inform her fans that Khad Tainu Main Dassa has 60 thousand Instagram reels made on it.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh celebrate Khad Tainu Main Dassa's success

In the picture shared by Neha, she is celebrating with Rohanpreet by raising a toast. The couple is all smiles as their song is receiving so much love from their fans. Neha is dressed in a bluish-grey dress and Rohanpreet is donning a maroon tee-shirt and a yellow turban in the photo. In the caption of the post, she wrote, "60 Thousand Reels on #KhadTainuMainDassa in no timeeee!!!!" She further wrote, "Biggest Thanks to Dear #NeHearts and Each and Everyone who spent their hours in making such Beautiful Reels". She also informed her fans that it was a throwback picture.

As soon as Neha Kakkar's Instagram post was shared, her fans and followers rushed in to congratulate her. Many have called them to their 'favourite' couple while several others have used red hear emoticons to expresses their admiration. See their reactions below.

More about Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's new song

Khad Tainu Main Dassa has garnered over 13 million views within a week of its release. In the sing, Neha and Rohanpreet are seen arguing over petty issues. After one such argument, Neha walks off angrily and gets into an elevator that stops functioning while she is still inside. She calls Rohanpreet who sends help and she is safely helped out of the elevator. They both realise how much they love each other and make up for their fights. The music for this song is composed by Rajat Nagpal and the lyrics are penned by Kaptaan.

A look into Neha Kakkar’s Instagram

The 32-year-old singer shared a fun Instagram reel featuring Rohanpreet and her cousin Raghav Kakkar. The three were enacting a segment from their new song and seen having a lot of fun. The trio also performed a few bhangra steps.

