Neha Kakkar & Rohanpreet Singh's 'Khad Tainu Main Dassa' Is All About Post-marriage Banter

After teasing the release of their highly-anticipated Punjabi song Khad Tainu Main Dassa, Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh released the music video of the romantic number on YouTube on May 18. While the two were seen romancing each other as lovers in their first-ever music video together Nehu Da Vyah, their newly-released song is a take on their post-marriage life and comprises some adorable moments between the newlyweds. Soon after the video was dropped on Desi Music Factory's YouTube channel, it went on to win the hearts of ardent "NehuPreet" fans.

Neha Kakkar's latest song Khad Tainu Main Dassa is all about life after marriage

While the Punjabi song is sung by Neha and Rohanpreet, its music has been composed by Rajat Nagpal and its lyrics are penned by Kaptaan. The music video of Khad Tainu Main Dassa kicks off with Rohanpreet realising that he has forgotten his beloved wife's birthday while an annoyed Neha impatiently waits for him.

Soon after he steps into the house, Neha expresses being hurt and lets her husband know that he has changed after their marriage. In his response, Rohanpreet explains how he is being taken for granted by her. The entire music video is about the banter that follows, comprising some cutesy moments shared by the couple, and ends on a lovely note with the two cuddling up in each other's arms. While the on-screen squabble between "NehuPreet" isn't something that viewers will witness for the first time in their music videos, the song, especially its lyrics, sets it apart from their previous releases. Overall, Khad Tainu Main Dassa is catchy.

Check out the music video of Khad Tainu Main Dassa below:

Within the hours of its release, the music video of Khad Tainu Main Dassa song crossed over a whopping 1 million views on YouTube. It has also raked over 120k likes and almost 7k comments. Ardent fans of the duo were quick to flock to the comment section of the video to lavish Neha and Rohanpreet with heaps of praise.

Check out some reactions by netizens below:

IMAGE: A STILL FROM KHAD TAINU MAIN DASSA

