Neha Kakkar Becomes Parineeti Chopra's 'fan Again' As She Reviews Her Sports Film 'Saina'

On April 27, 2021, playback singer, Neha Kakkar took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a screengrab of Parineeti Chopra in Saina film on her IG story. The singer was apparently watching the film at home and she shared her review with fans and followers on the social media handle. Sharing a still from the latest film, Neha said that she became Parineeti's fan again and further went on to praise Saina Nehwal and the film's director, Amol Gupte.

Neha Kakkar drops Saina movie's review

Sharing a still from the sports film, Neha Kakkar complimented Parineeti Chopra and admitted that she became her fan once again. She wrote, "Became her fan again! I'm talking about @parineetichopra" with a red heart and praising hands emoji. She also added, "I fell in love with you @nehwalsaina and your family! Huge respect" with a red heart and a bicep emoji. Complimenting the director, she penned, "Director #AmolGupte sir God Bless you!" with praising hands and praying hands emoticon. Neha also asked her fans to watch the film. She wrote, "My NeHearts, please go and watch this movie called '#Saina'". Several minutes later, Parineeti, too, reposted Neha's story on her IG story.

Saina is a biographical sports drama which released on March 26, 2021. Helmed by Amol Gupte, the film is based on the life of the badminton player, Saina Nehwal. Alongside Parineeti, Saina cast also includes Manav Kaul, Meghna Malik, and Ankur Vikal in pivotal roles. The music is composed by Armaan Malik and its lyrics are penned by Manoj Muntashir and Kunaal Vermaa. The film was originally scheduled to release in September 2020 but was postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Parineeti Chopra, who is an active Instagram user has treated her fans and followers with several BTS snaps from the film on Insta. On March 26, 2021, the actor dropped several videos and pictures where she can be seen practicing the body gesture while playing Badminton. In several pictures, she can be seen sitting in a court. As for the caption, she wrote, "Photo dump .. '#SAINA' The journey over 2 years".

