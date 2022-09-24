Neha Kakkar Brushes Aside 'O Sajna' Backlash; 'I’m Too Blessed To Have Bad Days'

Neha Kakkar has been facing backlash over her song O Sajna, which comes as the recreation of Falguni Pathak's hit 90s track Maine Payal Hai Chhankai. Pathak has already expressed that she's not happy with the new rendition, mentioning that she would've even taken legal action against Kakkar if she had the song's rights.

Breaking her silence on criticism, Neha Kakkar took to social media and penned a note stating that she's not bothered by haters who are 'unhappy' with her being 'happy and successful'. The singer also mentioned she's 'too blessed to have bad days' and won't jeopardise her happiness due to trolls.

Neha Kakkar reacts to criticism on her song O Sajna

Taking to her Instagram story on Saturday, September 24, Neha wrote, "Those who’re s unhappy seeing me happy and successful, I feel sorry for them. Bechaare… Plz keep commenting. I won’t even delete them. Coz I know and everybody knows what Neha Kakkar is!” She followed it up with another story about staying happy despite the backlash.

Neha also shared a separate Instagram post, in which she referred to herself as the 'most blessed child of God'. The artist reflected on her journey in the industry and the success she has received because of her talent and hard work among other things, and lastly, wished everyone well.

Falguni Pathak wishes to take legal action against Neha Kakkar's O Sajna

Expressing displeasure over the song, Pathak told Pinkvilla, "I wish I could (take the legal route) but the rights are not with me.” The singer was also asked whether Neha Kakkar contacted her after she expressed her disapproval of the song, to which she said “no.” Pathak has been actively reposting Instagram stories that criticised Kakkar’s recreation.

