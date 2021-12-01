Neha Kakkar Celebrates Husband Rohanpreet Singh’s Birthday With A Kiss, Duo Shakes A Leg

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh often share glimpses of their life together on social media by posting pictures and videos on Instagram. Rohanpreet celebrated his birthday on December 1 and Neha Kakkar posted an adorable video of the two celebrating. In the video, the couple was seen kissing.

Neha Kakkar kisses husband Rohanpreet Singh on his birthday

Posting a video of herself and her husband, Rohanpreet, Neha wishes him a happy birthday on social media. The two blew out candles and also cut the cake together before they took turns to feed each other. The happy couple also shared a kiss on camera nad fans and followers couldn't get enough of their love for each other. They also danced as and Kakkar used the couple's song Do Gallan in the background. Neha was seen in a black outfit with colourful prints, while Rohanpreet was seen in a bathrobe and black boathat. He cut a cake on a table that had beautifully been decorated with rose petals. Calling Rohanpreet her 'life', Neha wrote, "Happy Birthday Life! @rohanpreetsingh ♥️ aur Party toh Aaj hone wali hai Shaam ko!!!! The Real Party happens todayyy."

Watch the video here

The duo tied the know in October last year and became the talk of the town. Neha recently gave her fans and followers a glimpse into their anniversary celebrations and called it 'surreal '. They enjoyed a luxurious meal on the ocean and clicked some stunning pictures together. Neha was seen in a bring pink outfit and Rohanpreet colour-coordinated his turban with her. He paired the bright colour with a denim outfit. Neha thanked her fans for their wishes on the occasion as she wrote, "Thanks to each and everyone who made sure to make us feel special. Your blessings, posts, stories, your text messages, calls and all the love made us really happy.."

Apart from Do Gallan, the duo has collaborated for several numbers. The recently released the music videos of Khad Tainu Main Dassa and Khyaal Rakhya Kar. The other songs they have worked on together include Peene Lage Ho, Ex Calling and Nehu Da Vyah.

Image: Instagram/@nehakakkar