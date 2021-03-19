Neha Kakkar Credits Rohanpreet & Team For 'Marjaneya' Success; Says 'Still Trending'

Neha Kakkar's song Marjaneya, starring Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, released on March 18 and garnered massive love from fans. The song has been trending No.1 on YouTube ever since it was unveiled. Singer Neha Kakkar is elated with the love that fans have showered upon her song. On Friday morning, she shared a series of pics with her husband Rohanpreet Singh, and the entire team behind the song.

She penned, "We’re still trending No.1 on YouTube and getting the best response for Marjaneya. Posting the pictures of the people responsible for the success of this song/video." In the first pic, Neha hugged and kissed Rohanpreet Singh, whereas, in another set of pics, she posed with her brother, Tony Kakkar, smiled for happy portraits with Abhinav and Rubina, and then shared some candid moments with her team. She then went on to thank her fans "NeHearts" for all the love and blessings.

Neha thanks team for the success of Marjaneya

As soon as the video was released on Thursday, RubiNav fans gushed over the duo's chemistry and dropped endearing comments about the track. The song is presented by Anshul Garg and the lyrics are penned by Babbu. In the 3-minute video, Abhinav tries to win his ladylove's heart with his warm gestures. They strike several poses and Shukla also picks up her shopping bags. Reviewing the song, a user wrote on YouTube, "RubiNav sizzling chemistry and Neha Kakkar voice just killed the song."

Apart from this, Neha Kakkar also unveiled the unplugged version of her song, Matlabi Yariyan, from the Parineeti Chopra and Aditi Rao Hydari starrer, The Girl On The Train. The film released on Netflix on February 26, 2021, and received mixed reviews from the audience and critics alike. The Girl On The Train follows the story of how an alcoholic woman gets trapped in her husband's vicious plot.

Neha also teamed up with singer Guru Randhawa for another song titled Aur Pyaar Karna Hai. The track is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series and the music directed by Sachet-Parampara. While the lyrics are penned by Sayeed Quadri, the video of the song is directed by Arvindr Khaira.