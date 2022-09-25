Neha Kakkar Drops New Pics, Refers To 'Maine Payal Hai Chhankai' Amid Backlash

Popular singer Neha Kakkar has been facing backlash over her new song, O Sajna, which comes as the recreation of Falguni Pathak's hit 90s track Maine Payal Hai Chhankai. Amid this, the Kala Chashma crooner took to her Instagram handle and shared a couple of pics in reference to 'Maine Payal Hai Chhankai'. The actor could be seen dressed in a black outfit as she wrote in the caption, "Maine Payal Hai Chankai! #OSajna". Take a look:

Not only this, Neha Kakkar even shared a video montage of her latest clicks in the same black outfit which also included her on-stage performance on her latest released song O Sajna. The post witnessed positive reactions from fans as well as the singer's followers, as evident from the comments section. A netizen commented, "Loving the way you are handling the troll, Bless you", another fan wrote, "You're amazing Neha thank you for being the kind person that you are!" and other people dropped hearts in the comments section.

Neha Kakkar breaks silence on O Sajna criticism

Breaking her silence on criticism, Neha Kakkar took to social media on September 24 and penned a long note, reading, "Very few people in the world get what I have received in life. That too at such a young age. This kind of Fame, Love, Countless Super Hit Songs, Super Duper Hit TV Shows, World Tours, Fans from Little Kids to 80-90 years old people and What Not!! You know why I got all this because of my Talent, Hardwork, Passion and Positivity. So.. Today I just wanna Thank God and Each one of You for giving me what I have today. Thank you!! I am the Most Blessed child of God. Thank you again! Wishing you all a lifetime of Happiness." She titled her note, "How I feel today".

This came after Falguni Pathak told Pinkvilla about how she felt about the O Sajna's recreated version. She said, "I wish I could (take the legal route) but the rights are not with me.” The singer was also asked whether Neha Kakkar contacted her after she expressed her disapproval of the song, to which she said “no." She even reposted some of her fans' Instagram stories that criticised Kakkar's recreation.

