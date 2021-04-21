Neha Kakkar Flaunts Her Acting Skills As She Grooves To Rohanpreet Singh's 'Pehli Mulakat'

Neha Kakkar was recently seen grooving to a throwback song of her husband Rohanpreet Singh on the sets of Indian Idol. She took to her Instagram handle to share the 15-second video as a part of her hashtag Nehu's Diaries. In the video, she skillfully changed her expressions according to the song's lyrics.

Dressed like a Punjabi woman, the singer chose to wear a rust coloured kurta and a pair of brown bottoms. She completed the look with a hand-embroidered brown dupatta, a pair of jhumkas and a heavily studded ring. Ranging from sadness, happiness to confusion, Neha Kakkar nailed the emotions as her husband's song, Pehli Mulakat played in the background.

Neha Kakkar flaunts acting skills on Rohanpreet Singh's Pehli Mulakat

Neha's expressions won her fans' hearts almost instantly. They dropped hearts, fire emojis and heart-eyes emojis in the videos comments section calling it "Nice" and "Awesome". The video managed to gain more than 168,000 likes and was viewed more than 840,000 times.

Neha Kakkar's husband released the song Pehli Mulakat back in 2018 on November 1. The video of the romantic song starred the singer in the lead role. The song's plot focuses on two lovers who are dating online and finally decide to meet for the very first time.

The singer ensures that he makes the meeting a very romantic gesture for his online girlfriend. When the girl comes to the spot of their date with her friends he hides and leaves a special message for her. Rohanpreet proposes marriage to his girlfriend with a handwritten note on a heart-shaped piece of paper with a gift for her. The video ends with two lovers driving off into the sunset after a successful first date.

The song's lyrics are penned by Kirat Gill while the music is provided by The Kidd. Neha Kakkar's husband's Pehli Mulakkat has gained close to 28 million views over the years and more than 500,000 likes. Watch Rohanpreet Singh's Pehli Mulakat below.

Rohanpreet Singh's Pehli Mulakkat

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh got married on October 24, 2020, in Delhi. The two singers had taken over the internet with their special song titled Nehu Da Vyaah which became popular in the Instagram Reels' section.

(Promo Image Source: Neha Kakkar Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.