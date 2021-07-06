Neha Kakkar Performs Favourite Song 'Paagla'; Hubby Rohanpreet Leaves Love-filled Comment

Singer Neha Kakkar and her husband Rohanpreet often share their love for each other on social media by posting pictures and videos. Neha Kakkar once again shared a short performance on her favourite song Paagla on her official Instagram account. Her husband Rohanpreet goes heart all around after taking a look at her performance. He expressed his love by commenting 'heart' and 'queen' emoticons on the post.

Neha also appreciated the team of this song, which has been sung by Akhil Pasreja and ft. Avneet Kaur.

Neha Kakkar captioned the post, "I had posted this video on the other app many days back. But had to post it here on #Reels too coz this song is my favourite these days!"

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet relationship

Singer Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet took people by surprise when they announced their relationship officially on Instagram. They began shedding the light on their love story from November 2020 in which Neha told that 'the attraction was strong' from the very beginning. Rohanpreet revealed later that he met Neha for their music video shoot Nehu da vyah and the lyrics of the song would turn into reality one day. During their first meeting, Neha realized that he is 'the one' for her and she was drawn towards his polite and kind behaviour with each and every person around him. On the other hand, Rohanpreet also praised her behaviour by calling it down to earth and it was 'love at first sight' for him. The love story continued and the couple got married on October 23, 2020, in Delhi.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet's Songs

After the official announcement of their relationship, Neha and Rohan gave a kick start to work together in music videos. The music video Nehu da vyah, written and composed by Neha Kakkar, also featured her husband Rohanpreet. The video had some adorable moments of the couple in which Neha was dreaming about Rohanpreet.

Later, the couple has also come up with a new music video Khayal Rkhya Kar in which they represented a tale of love. The story began with Neha and Rohan's bond from school and stays for a lifetime. Every new beginning came after a tragedy in the song, but the couple remained together.

Neha Kakkar Songs

The list of Neha Kakkar songs goes on, but let's throw light on her some of the latest songs:

Taaron Ke Shehar

O Saki Saki

Tu Hi Yaar mera

Kalla Sohna Nai

Nehu Da Vyah

Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi

Ek To Kum Zindagi

Aankh Marey

Dil ko karaar Aaya

Garmi

(IMAGE: NEHAKAKKAR-INSTAGRAM)

