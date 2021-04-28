Neha Kakkar Shares Throwback Video With Hubby Rohanpreet, Says "Heaven Yahin Hai"

Dilbar singer Neha Kakkar took to her Instagram handle recently, to share a throwback video from her hometown featuring herself and her husband. In the video, Kakkar can be seen wearing a maxi length floral off-shoulder blue dress with a thigh-high slit paired with a longline semi-sheer blue shrug.

Neha's husband, Rohanpreet, can be seen wearing a casual yellow t-shirt along with black cargo pants. He opted for a blue beanie and a pair of sunglasses as well to go with the look. The singer's video is presumably from her hometown of Rishikesh, Uttarakhand as she shared a few photos of herself from the same location and same outfit just hours before this video.

Neha can be seen posing for the camera in the video at first and is then joined by her husband, Rohanpreet Singh. The two can be seen making their way through ankle-deep water. Kakkar can also be seen struggling a little bit in the video while walking over the rocks and her husband can then be seen helping her through it. The song Sardi Ki Raat by, Neha's brother, Tony Kakkar can be heard playing in the background, and also received song credits on Neha Kakkar's Instagram post.

Neha Kakkar's husband, Rohanpreet Singh also shared the video on his Instagram handle. Neha Kakkar shared the video with the caption, "Heaven Yahin Hai!!" meaning "Heaven is here". Neha Kakkar's husband, Rohanpreet, shared the same video with a cute caption saying, "I feel I am in Heaven all the time! Maybe coz She’s Heavenly!! #ThrowbackVideo with Wifey". The couple got married last year in October and met in August while shooting for her music video Nehu Da Vyah. Take a look at Neha Kakkar's Instagram post below.

Fans react to Neha Kakkar's video

Neha Kakkar's videos and photos often prompt a number of responses from fans. Kakkar's doting husband, Rohanpreet Singh also dropped a comment calling the Aankh Maarey singer his "heaven". Many of Neha's fans also left comments praising the singer and complimenting her looks as well as her style. Many others also left comments marvelling at the picturesque background and the location of the video. Take a look at some of the reactions below.

Image source - Neha Kakkar Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.